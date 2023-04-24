Tire Market in U.S. 2023-2028: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The United States tire market size reached 344.7 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 402.1 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Tires are crucial vehicle components made of rubber that are inflated and installed over the outer edge or rim of the wheel. They provide the required friction and enable the vehicle to move more easily on the road. They are commonly manufactured using steel wires, fabric, synthetic rubber, carbon black, silica, and vulcanization accelerator. They also improve shock absorption and reduce vibrations while driving. At present, tires are gaining immense traction across the automotive and transportation industries in the United States as they offer various benefits, such as providing braking forces to the surface, evenly distributing vehicular weight on the road, maintaining the direction of travel, and improving vehicle landing.

United States Tire Market Trends and Drivers:

The United States tire market is primarily driven by the increasing vehicle production. Moreover, the rising sales of luxury, passenger, and electric vehicles due to inflating consumer disposable incomes and rapid urbanization is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing support from the U.S. Federal Government to promote eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing techniques in the production process owing to rising environmental concerns has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, numerous key players are focusing on recovering and recycling used tires to conserve the energy required for manufacturing new ones, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing logistics and transportation activities for package delivery, rising farming activities in the agriculture sector, and rapid growth in the automobile industry, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

United States Tire Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market based on design, end-use, vehicle type, distribution channel and season.

Breakup by Design:

Breakup by End-Use:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size



Price Ranges by Rim Size

Light Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size



Price Ranges by Rim Size

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size



Price Ranges by Rim Size

Two Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size



Price Ranges by Rim Size

Three Wheelers

Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size



Price Ranges by Rim Size

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Market Breakup by Rim Size



Market Breakup by Tire Size



Price Ranges by Rim Size

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Breakup by Season:

All Season Tires

Winter Tires

Summer Tires

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

