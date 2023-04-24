SureCritic Introduces SARA: Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with AI-Powered Smart Automated Response Assistant

SureCritic, a leading online platform for business reviews and customer feedback, is proud to announce the launch of SARA, its groundbreaking Smart Automated Response Assistant. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), SARA streamlines and enhances customer interactions by providing instant, unique, and publish-ready responses to customer reviews across Google, Facebook, and SureCritic platforms.

SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureCritic, a leading online platform for business reviews and customer feedback, is proud to announce the launch of SARA, its groundbreaking Smart Automated Response Assistant. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), SARA streamlines and enhances customer interactions by providing instant, unique, and publish-ready responses to customer reviews across Google, Facebook, and SureCritic platforms.

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, customer engagement is a critical aspect of any business's success. Recognizing the need for efficient and personalized responses, SureCritic developed SARA, an innovative AI-driven tool that simplifies the process of managing and responding to customer feedback. SARA's intelligent algorithms ensure that each response is tailored to the individual review, demonstrating genuine appreciation and commitment to customer satisfaction. The solution not only suggests review responses, but SARA also makes recommendations for social media posts to promote the 5-star reputation of local businesses.

Tyler Paparello, Vice President of Sales and Operations at AMG Enterprises with fourteen Midas locations, shares his experience, "SARA has transformed the way we manage our online reviews. Not only has it saved us a tremendous amount of time, but it has also helped us build stronger relationships with our customers. The personalized responses SARA generates make our customers feel truly valued and heard."

SARA's key benefits include:

Instant, personalized, and publish-ready responses: With little to no effort, businesses can now reply to customer reviews on Google, Facebook, and SureCritic with unique, thoughtful, and relevant responses.

Handling negative feedback: Address negative reviews in a professional and empathetic manner, and easily improve ratings with ReScore®

Professional: A courteous and consistent voice for businesses without worrying about employee training or availability

Time-Saving: SARA spends time thinking of ways to creatively respond to reviews, freeing your team up for other tasks

Multi-Lingual Support: Respond in the customer's preferred language

Social media suggestions: SARA identifies positive reviews and recommends them for sharing on your Google Business Profile and Facebook page, effectively showcasing satisfied customers, and promoting the business's reputation.

David Brondstetter, CEO of SureCritic, says, "SARA is a testament to our commitment to innovate and enhance online customer engagement. By harnessing the power of advanced AI, SARA empowers businesses to effortlessly manage their online presence while providing customers with the personalized attention they deserve, fostering lasting relationships."

The launch of SARA further solidifies SureCritic's commitment to helping businesses excel. By leveraging the power of AI, SureCritic gives businesses the ability to both streamline and enhance their online reputation management efforts.

To learn more about SARA and how it can revolutionize your customer engagement strategy, visit learn.surecritic.com or contact marketing@surecritic.com for additional information.

About SureCritic:

SureCritic is the leading platform for helping businesses manage their online reputation and collect customer feedback. The solution enables businesses to effortlessly gather, organize, and showcase customer reviews across multiple channels, including their Google Business Profile and customer-facing website. SureCritic's suite of tools helps businesses build trust with their customers, such as automated review requests, custom review widgets, messaging, review monitoring and management, automated review responses, and reputation monitoring. A unique feature exclusive to SureCritic is ReScore®, giving businesses a chance to resolve customer problems and turn them into 5-star reviews. SureCritic is committed to delivering a high-quality service that helps businesses enhance their reputation and drive growth. For more information, please visit SureCritic online.

Contact:

Name: Tim Fiorito

Email: marketing@surecritic.com

Website: learn.surecritic.com

Media Contact

Tim Fiorito, SureCritic, Inc., 1 (877) 360-0010, marketing@surecritic.com

SOURCE SureCritic, Inc.