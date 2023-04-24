PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,877 in the last 365 days.
PCTEL, Inc. PCTI, a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2023.
About PCTEL
PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.
