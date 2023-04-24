PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. PCTI, a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2023.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

