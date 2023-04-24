Livestream Learning Studio partnership with Kahoot! makes learning even more fun!

– Livestream Learning Studio (the Studio) and Kahoot! are teaming up to make learning even more fun and effective! The Studio specializes in theater-based, livestream, interactive programming for elementary students, with relevant, timely topics that combine academics and social + emotional learning. The Studio uses fun, technology, and interaction with our program hosts, teaching students in a way they want to learn. Kahoot! is a global learning platform company that empowers students to reach their highest learning potential with its game-based student response system.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Livestream Learning Studio (the Studio) and Kahoot! are teaming up to make learning even more fun and effective! The Studio specializes in theater-based, livestream, interactive programming for elementary students, with relevant, timely topics that combine academics and social + emotional learning. The Studio uses fun, technology, and interaction with our program hosts, teaching students in a way they want to learn. Kahoot! is a global learning platform company that empowers students to reach their highest learning potential with its game-based student response system.

Alone, they each bring an innovative, engaging way to help students learn. Together? The sky's the limit!

Through their partnership, the Studio and Kahoot! are developing a student response system (SRS) prototype to embed into the Studio's 23-24 schoolyear programming, bringing additional accountability to teachers and students alike. Teachers will have definitive, real-time feedback on whether students understand the lesson being taught.

Studio founder Ward Eames foresees success in the partnership and more importantly, in the classroom. ‒We are delighted to combine the Studio's tried-and-true arts-based teaching methods with Kahoot!'s proven software platform. Teachers and students will be the real beneficiaries of this arrangement, and we can't wait to bring this to users in time for the new school year!–

The Studio's 23-24 programming includes literacy (for K-2 students) and STEM (for 3-5 grades). The shows are proven to significantly increase content engagement, accelerating positive learning outcomes and teaching in a way that engages students – even the tough ones!

Having this interactive interface will automatically identify learning gaps and allow teachers to adjust instruction during and after the Studio's live events. This is more important than ever post-pandemic, with learning loss strikingly evident. The Studio is passionate about reversing the loss.

‒We bring a laughing while learning approach that engages even the most stubborn students, all while promoting academics and social emotional learning,– Eames emphasizes. ‒We have to meet students where they are and teach them in way that elicits a positive response. We've got a great thing going, and with Kahoot! it's going to be even better.–

Teachers can test drive the Studio's current programming for free through the end of this schoolyear. Subscriptions for the 23-24 school year are offered for $615/ classroom and include supplemental resources like worksheets, lesson plans, and additional activities to ensure academic concepts are incorporated into the broader learning landscape. With over 600 shows planned, there's never been a better time to subscribe.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.livestreamlearningstudio.com.

Livestream Learning Studio is based in Minneapolis, MN and provides livestream, theater-based learning for K – 12 students nationwide in a variety of school settings. The Studio's programming includes weekly, 30-minute interactive live real-time theater performances that cover relevant, timely, important topics for students throughout the schoolyear. Join live to use our interactive features or watch later on-demand.

‒We have to meet students where they are and teach them in way that elicits a positive response. We've got a great thing going, and with Kahoot! it's going to be even better.– - Ward Eames CEO of Livestream Learning Studio

