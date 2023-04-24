Rockford Rivets and First Community Credit Union Partner Up for Summer 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockford Rivets, a collegiate summer baseball team in the Northwoods League, is excited to announce their new partnership with First Community Credit Union (FirstCCU). With this partnership, FirstCCU will become the official credit union of the Rockford Rivets.

Under new ownership, the Rockford Rivets are gearing up for Summer 2023 to become the best collegiate wood-bat baseball experience in the country. The ownership group is rolling out major upgrades, including new promotional nights, a new kids zone with inflatables and games, a new whiffle ball field, and the brand new stadium club. In addition, fans can look forward to the best ticket deal in Rivets history, refurbished bathrooms, and upgraded concessions.

FirstCCU, a member-owned financial institution, has been serving the Stateline for over 90 years. With seven full-service branch locations in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe, Wisconsin, and Rockford and Roscoe, Illinois, FirstCCU has over 25,000 members and $260 million in assets, making it a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Safety-rated credit union for more than 23 consecutive years.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Rockford Rivets and look forward to supporting the team as they continue to make improvements to enhance the fan experience," said FirstCCU President/CEO, Jack Gill. "The Rockford Rivets are a wonderful asset to the community, and we're proud to be a part of the team."

"We're excited to partner with FirstCCU and appreciate their commitment to supporting our team and the community," said President and General Manager of the Rockford Rivets, Steve Malliet. "We're looking forward to what we can accomplish together and are confident that this partnership will help us achieve our goals for Summer 2023 and beyond."

The Rockford Rivets and FirstCCU are both dedicated to serving the community and providing a fun and engaging experience for their members and fans. With this new partnership, the future is looking bright for the Rockford Rivets and the community as a whole.

