AmerisourceBergen Launches Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Hub

New platform-agnostic system aims to improve connectivity across CGT treatment journey to enable enhanced patient and provider experience

AmerisourceBergen, a global healthcare company, today announced the launch of its Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Integration Hub, a system that can be integrated with biopharma or provider-facing platforms to facilitate real-time data exchange and help orchestrate services across the treatment development and patient journey.

The CGT Integration Hub – which is platform-agnostic and powered by AmerisourceBergen's innovative customer relationship management (CRM) system – aims to streamline the path-to-care process, in part, by providing physicians and patient services teams with enhanced visibility across the therapy development and delivery process. Through platform integrations, the CGT Integration Hub can:

Expedite the benefits investigation process, allowing providers to receive a near real-time response on a patient's coverage determination after they enter patient enrollment information;

Provide physicians and case managers with real-time visibility into the therapy development and transportation status to coordinate patient scheduling; and

Alert case managers of any status changes, such as delayed arrival dates, enabling them to proactively reach out to patients and caregivers to adjust scheduled treatment related events or stays, if needed.

"Cell and gene therapies offer tremendous promise but the unique characteristics of these treatments – coupled with the urgency with which they need to be delivered – requires flawless execution and heightened coordination from the moment a patient is identified all the way through the treatment administration," said Dale Hanna, Director of Cell & Gene Therapy Solutions at AmerisourceBergen. "Through the CGT Integration Hub, our goal is to increase connectivity and reduce potential barriers across the patient journey, simplifying the care coordination process and enabling an enhanced patient and provider experience."

AmerisourceBergen offers CGT developers support at each stage of the product lifecycle, including third-party logistics services, regulatory consulting, market access and reimbursement support, clinical trial and commercial distribution and patient support services.

With the CGT Integration Hub, AmerisourceBergen can complete platform integrations with various supply chain partners, including therapy developers and CGT software providers. For example, AmerisourceBergen recently completed a platform integration with TrakCel's cell orchestration platform OCELLOS.

"We are on the verge of several landmark CGT approvals this year in the United States, which reflects the rapid pace at which this sector is moving. But the healthcare system needs to keep pace with the science," said Lung-I Cheng, Vice President of Cell & Gene Therapy at AmerisourceBergen. "Our role in the pharmaceutical supply chain, coupled with our commercialization expertise, enables us to play a vital role in helping to advance innovation and access to these products. We continue to focus on how we can create a more connected CGT ecosystem and introduce novel solutions that meet the needs of our biopharma partners, healthcare providers and patients."

For more information on the CGT Integration Hub and AB's solutions to support cell and gene therapy manufacturers, visit https://www.amerisourcebergen.com/manufacturer-solutions/cell-and-gene-therapy. To contact AmerisourceBergen's CGT team, visit: https://www.amerisourcebergen.com/manufacturer-solutions/cell-and-gene-therapy/contact-us.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

