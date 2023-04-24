Moldova: EU sets up civilian mission to strengthen security sector

The Council of the European Union today established the EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova (EUPM Moldova) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

The objective of this civilian mission is to enhance the resilience of the security sector of the country in the areas of crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI).

“As one of the countries most affected by the fallout of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, we witness increased and continued Russian attempts to destabilise Moldova with hybrid actions,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. “The deployment of this new mission is yet another important political sign of the EU’s support in the current difficult circumstances.”

The mission will provide advice at strategic level on the development of strategies and policies, and identify the needs for capacity building for early warning, detection, identification, attribution of threats and the response to hybrid threats.

EUPM Moldova will have an initial mandate of two years and its Operational Headquarters will be in Moldova. Stefano Tomat, EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC), will be the Civilian Operation Commander; a Head of Mission leading operations on the ground will be appointed in the near future.

