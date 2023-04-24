Automotive Telematics Market 2030 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities
Increasing awareness of road safety is driving automotive telematics market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive telematics market size reached USD 100.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding road safety is driving automotive telematics market revenue growth during the forecast period. Telematics can create intelligent traffic management that will offer various services such as real-time positioning, live traffic updates, stolen vehicle recovery, parking management, electronic till systems, and vehicle diagnostics, which will improve road safety.
Telematics potentially helps usage-based insurance (UBI) business model by benefitting consumers and insurers by providing better risk assessment and over-the-top incentives. Telematics can measure a wide range of factors such as Global Positioning System (GPS), total miles driven, hard braking, airbag deployment, rapid acceleration, hard cornering, and time of day for underwriters to analyze and set premium accordingly. For example, the premium is higher for drivers who drive long distances at higher speeds compared to drivers who drive at slower speeds.
However, factors, including high installation costs and threat of knowledge hacking are restraining market revenue growth. Users of the system provides some personal information, which makes tracking the concerned user simple. Automotive telematics records various information of the users and can track vehicle movement which makes it vulnerable to hacking and this makes users hesitant to use it. Moreover, installation of telematics box can take long hours. Such factors are expected to hamper automotive telematics market growth during the forecast period.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Automotive Telematics Market at:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/105
Key Players Included in this report are:
Trimble Inc.
AirIQ Inc.
Actsoft
Verizon
Airbiquity Inc.
Ctrack
Masternaut Limited
Mix Telematics
TomTom International BV.
and I.D. Systems Inc.
Quick Buy Automotive Telematics market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/105
telematics and M2M devices, with sturdy communication network, fleet management activities are often simply handled, and have a fast access and response mechanism. Moreover, many solutions offered within the automotive telematics market collect, manage, explore, interpret, and analyze the driving information of a selected driver. Such good fleet management solutions generate an enormous volume of knowledge, and help in establishing new business avenues in autonomous driving.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive Telematics Market on the basis of vehicle type, applications, connectivity solutions, and region:
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Two-Wheeler
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Asset/Fleet Management
Navigation and Location Based System
Infotainment System
Insurance Telematics
Safety and Security
V2X
Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Embedded
Integrated Smartphones
Tethered
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Park Assist System
Lane Departure Warning System
Adaptive Cruise Control System
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Blind Spot Detection
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K
Germany
France
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Geographical Overview:
The latest report broadly categorizes the global Endoluminal Suturing Devices market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.
The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.
Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –
Insecurity about the future:
Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.
Understanding market opinions:
It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.
Understanding the most reliable investment centers:
Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.
Evaluating potential business partners:
Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners..
Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/105
Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:
Generative Pre Trained Transformer 3 Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/generative-pre-trained-transformer-3-market
Hybrid Cloud Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-cloud-market
Animal Free Dairy Products Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/animal-free-dairy-products-market
Smoke Detector Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smoke-detector-market
Flight Simulator Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flight-simulator-market
Technical Salts Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/technical-salts-market
Aerospace Robotics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-robotics-market
Aerospace Valves Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-valves-market
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+ +91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn