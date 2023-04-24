Automotive Telematics Market 2030 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness of road safety is driving automotive telematics market revenue growth

Automotive Telematics Market Size – USD 100.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.1%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive telematics market size reached USD 100.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding road safety is driving automotive telematics market revenue growth during the forecast period. Telematics can create intelligent traffic management that will offer various services such as real-time positioning, live traffic updates, stolen vehicle recovery, parking management, electronic till systems, and vehicle diagnostics, which will improve road safety.

Telematics potentially helps usage-based insurance (UBI) business model by benefitting consumers and insurers by providing better risk assessment and over-the-top incentives. Telematics can measure a wide range of factors such as Global Positioning System (GPS), total miles driven, hard braking, airbag deployment, rapid acceleration, hard cornering, and time of day for underwriters to analyze and set premium accordingly. For example, the premium is higher for drivers who drive long distances at higher speeds compared to drivers who drive at slower speeds.

However, factors, including high installation costs and threat of knowledge hacking are restraining market revenue growth. Users of the system provides some personal information, which makes tracking the concerned user simple. Automotive telematics records various information of the users and can track vehicle movement which makes it vulnerable to hacking and this makes users hesitant to use it. Moreover, installation of telematics box can take long hours. Such factors are expected to hamper automotive telematics market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Trimble Inc.

AirIQ Inc.

Actsoft

Verizon

Airbiquity Inc.

Ctrack

Masternaut Limited

Mix Telematics

TomTom International BV.

and I.D. Systems Inc.

telematics and M2M devices, with sturdy communication network, fleet management activities are often simply handled, and have a fast access and response mechanism. Moreover, many solutions offered within the automotive telematics market collect, manage, explore, interpret, and analyze the driving information of a selected driver. Such good fleet management solutions generate an enormous volume of knowledge, and help in establishing new business avenues in autonomous driving.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive Telematics Market on the basis of vehicle type, applications, connectivity solutions, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Asset/Fleet Management

Navigation and Location Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Security

V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

