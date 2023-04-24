Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,905 in the last 365 days.

Dakota Datebook: First statewide grand jury

Prairie Public

In 1984, Law enforcement searches of illegal gambling operations led to the first statewide grand jury in North Dakota history. The Legislature had passed a law allowing for statewide grand juries in 1977. Six years later, in December 1983, law enforcement officers searched bookmaking operations in Fargo, Grand Forks and Mayville, the culmination of a yearlong investigation.

Among the places searched were the home of a former newspaper sportswriter and his restaurant; a Mayville State College professor’s home and office; and a bar in Fargo. Investigators confiscated cash, documents and bookmaking equipment. Afterward, Attorney General Bob Wefald sought to impanel a statewide grand jury due to the involvement of multiple counties.

A district court judge in Fargo granted the request. Twenty-one people from Cass, Grand Forks, and Traill counties were called as prospective grand jurors, with 11 people chosen. 

Read more at: https://news.prairiepublic.org/podcast/dakota-datebook/2023-04-24/april-24-first-statewide-grand-jury

You just read:

Dakota Datebook: First statewide grand jury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more