Global Veterinary Vaccine Market Size to Reach USD 12500.45 Million in 2028: By Xcellent Insights

Increasing awareness about periodic animal vaccinations among livestock owners is a key factor expected to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary vaccine market report offers an in-depth analysis covering crucial aspects such as market size, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and risk factors. The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, competitive analysis, value chain analysis, market trends and challenges and regional forecast up to 2028. Key factors such as rising prevalence of various cattle and pet diseases, ever-expanding livestock population, and increasing government initiatives to develop novel veterinary vaccines are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The global veterinary vaccine market is expected to reach 12500.45 Million in 2028 and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.

Animals serve as a major source of meat, protein, food, and other commercial products like wool and leather. These animals however are often exposed to several disease-causing agents, similar to humans. Vaccination plays a key role in protecting the health of animals and ensuring the safety and quality of animal-derived products consumed by humans. Different types of veterinary vaccines such as live attenuated, DNA, recombinant, and inactivated are administered to animals to stimulate their immune systems to create a defense against specific pathogens. These vaccines are used in a wide range of animal species including pets, wildlife, and livestock to prevent and control infectious diseases that can spread from animals to humans or other animals.

Factors such as increasing adoption of companion animals, growing awareness about the importance of animal immunization, rising investments for R&D of vaccines, and increasing production of different types of animal vaccines to cater to rising outbreaks are expected to boost global market growth going ahead.

However, high initial investment and vaccine production costs, inadequate infrastructure to maintain vaccine conditions, resulting in reduced vaccine potency, and lack of surveillance and reporting systems for many diseases in several countries around the globe are expected to hamper overall market during the forecast period.

Veterinary Clinics Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The veterinary clinics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, rising number of veterinary clinics worldwide, improving infrastructure and facilities in veterinary clinics, and rising availability of various types of animal vaccines in veterinary clinics.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2023 and 2028 owing to rapidly expanding animal husbandry sector, growing demand for animal products, rising viral outbreaks in companion and livestock populations, and presence of well-established animal healthcare facilities and infrastructure. Moreover, presence of leading companies, rising investments in R&D of vaccines, and increasing production of various types of veterinary vaccines are expected to surge North America market in the coming years.

Veterinary Vaccine Market by Company:

• Elanco

• Merck

• Merial

• Zoetis

• Advaxis

• AmpliPhi Biosciences

• Aratana Therapeutics

• ARKO Labs

• Bayer

• CanFel Therapeutics

• Ceva Animal Health

• Colorado Serum

• Epitopix

• Genus

• Hygieia Biological Laboratories

• ImmuCell

• Nexvet

• Nuovo Biologics

• UBI

• Valneva

• Vetoquinol

• Virbac

Veterinary Vaccine Industry Recent Developments:

• In June 2022, Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Center on Equines announced the launch of India’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, Anocovax for animals. It is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta vaccine for animals such as dogs, mice, lions, leopards, and rabbits.

• In May 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim launched a revolutionary mixing platform, TwistPak that enables swine producers to combine two vaccines, Ingelvac CircoFLEX and Ingelvac MycoFLEX in a convenient, flexible and fast way.

The global veterinary vaccine market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Veterinary Vaccine Market Segment by Type:

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• DNA Vaccines

• Others

Veterinary Vaccine Market Segment by Application:

• Veterinary Clinic

• Veterinary Hospital

• Veterinary Research Institute

• Retail Pharmacy

Veterinary Vaccine Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

