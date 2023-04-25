Siddhayatan Tirth Announces Grand Opening of 250-Acre Jain-Hindu Pilgrimage Site In Texas - “A Spiritual Disneyland”

The Inauguration of Siddhayatan Tirth will open access to the dedicated 60 acres of holy sites Founder Acharya Shree Yogeesh named the site "Siddhayatan" which means, "a place of liberated souls". But he says, "some might call it a 'spiritual Disneyland.'" Siddhayatan Tirth's 250-acre site includes Mt. Kailash-Ashtapad, Lake Mansarovar, Lake Rakshastal, a Tirthankar Mandir, a Ganesha, Lakshmi & Saraswati Mandir, and more.

This historic event embodies multiculturalism and diversity that make Texas and America the welcoming and inclusive home we know it can be and the religious freedoms every American has the right to.” — Texas State Senator John Whitmire

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern spirituality has an unlikely home amongst the rolling hills and pastures of North Texas’ cattle country. In a year scarred by dozens of heinous violent acts, mass shootings, and widespread protests for new gun safety laws, a beacon of peace, Siddhayatan Tirth, the first and largest Jain-Hindu pilgrimage site in North America, announced its grand opening. The historic inauguration will be May 13, 2023, in Windom, Texas, near Dallas. It will open access to the dedicated 60 acres of holy sites and an 11,000-square-foot Jain-Hindu Temple, making it the most significant pilgrimage site outside India. Siddhayatan Tirth was founded in 2008 by H.H. Acharya Shree Yogeesh, who intentionally chose North Texas to be the site of the 250-acre spiritual retreat center, ashram, and monastery dedicated to preserving Indian culture and ancient spiritual teachings that promote nonviolence, oneness, unity, and respect for all living beings. Though Jain monks run the center, it is more spiritual-than-religious inclined and open to all. The main principle of Jainism is non-violence, which Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. practiced in their activism and influence. Especially with all the violence in our nation today, the universal message of non-violence is needed now more than ever.

Several thousand people, primarily Indian families from across Texas and the United States will attend the grand opening, free for the public and featuring a procession, spiritual discourses, a cultural program, and other celebratory activities.

“This is a significant moment in history because Siddhayatan Tirth is the first Jain-Hindu tirtha of its kind outside India. People have a hard time traveling to partake in pilgrimage throughout India. Those who live in North and South America will have easier access to experience visiting multiple miniature pilgrimage sites in one place. It's a special place for everyone -- everyone seeks peace.” - Acharya Shree Yogeesh, Founder

All are welcome to join the grand opening event on May 13, 2023, and experience the powerful spiritual energy of Siddhayatan Tirth, located at 9985 E Hwy 56, Windom, Texas 75492. For details on attending or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://siddhayatantirth.org

About Siddhayatan Tirth:

Siddhayatan Tirth is a non-profit spiritual, cultural, and educational organization founded by Acharya Shree Yogeesh in 2008 in Windom, Texas. The first North American Jain Sadhvis, Sadhvi Siddhali Shree, a U.S. Army Veteran, and Sadhvi Anubhuti are spiritual teachers and award-winning filmmakers who help lead the organization.



