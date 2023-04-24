ETFS Capital Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for the Election of Three Highly-Qualified Candidates to WisdomTree, Inc. Board of Directors

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,773 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETFS Capital Limited (“ETFS Capital”), the largest combined owner of common stock, $0.01 par value (the “Common Stock”), and Series A Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) of WisdomTree, Inc. (“WisdomTree” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WT), with aggregate ownership of approximately 10.2% of the outstanding Common Stock, which together with its Series A Preferred Stock would represent approximately 18.3% of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock on an as-converted basis, announced today that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the election of three highly-qualified individuals to the Board of Directors of WisdomTree (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and issued an open letter to fellow WisdomTree stockholders.
The full text of the letter follows:
April 24, 2023
Dear Fellow Stockholders,
ETFS Capital is the largest stockholder in the Company, with over $180 million of our own capital invested in WisdomTree. Our ownership interest is significantly higher than the entire Board combined, including WisdomTree’s Founder & CEO, Jonathan Steinberg. Given such high stakes, we are deeply concerned with the Company’s inability to deliver stockholder value and the failure of its long-tenured directors – Frank Salerno and Win Neuger – to provide necessary Board oversight.
Last year, we gave two detailed presentations to WisdomTree with the expectation that it would prompt the Company into taking much needed action. We are extremely disappointed at the lack of progress. Instead, Frank Salerno (Board Chair and Chair of the Compensation Committee) and Win Neuger (Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee (the “NGC”)) have seemingly focused on consolidating their control over the Board, rewarding the CEO with lavish compensation packages despite repeated failures to create stockholder value, and stifling new voices on the Board under the guise of “board refreshment.”
We encourage stockholders to consider the following facts:
“ETF Securities is Europe's leading commodity franchise with nearly $18 billion of assets under management, including $11 billion in gold, which nicely complements our existing exposures. They were first-to-market and are market share leaders in gold and numerous other precious metals and commodity categories.
…WisdomTree will jump to the ninth largest ETF provider in Europe, will be immediately profitable and better positioned to leverage the enhanced resources of the combined entity.
… we anticipate this deal will be at least 25% accretive to earnings immediately.”
- Jonathan Steinberg, November 13, 2017
ETFS Capital has repeatedly offered ideas and support as part of a good faith effort to help the Company deliver on the promises made by CEO Steinberg to stockholders – promises that he has been unable to fulfill. We have sought change and accountability in a collaborative spirit which has only been met with hostile maneuvers, anti-stockholder actions, and now disparaging comments about the candidacy of Graham Tuckwell. Mr. Tuckwell has delivered for his clients and stakeholders, and it is time that Mr. Steinberg be held accountable for his underperformance and his inability to deliver for WisdomTree’s stockholders.
We believe that WisdomTree needs a new plan, with improved execution and greatly enhanced Board oversight. Specifically, we believe WisdomTree needs to focus on achieving operational efficiency, focus on its core ETF business, and re-evaluate all capital allocation decisions including WT Prime.
We firmly believe that with the right Board in place, WisdomTree can be a best-in-class company in its industry and generate significant value for all stockholders.
It is clear to us that the Board needs true change – not by way of individuals cherry-picked by the long-tenured directors – to trigger the actions urgently required to address the dismal performance of the Company. We recently sought to engage with the Board in a constructive dialogue on this matter to reach a mutually agreeable resolution to avoid a proxy contest in 2023, but the Company has repeatedly refused to have any meaningful dialogue or make any offer or proposal that might facilitate any form of settlement.
Yours truly,
Graham Tuckwell
Executive Chairman
ETFS Capital Limited
Our Nominees:
Bruce E. Aust.
Mr. Aust currently serves as a strategic advisor to the Anthemis Group, a venture capital firm, since February 2021, and a strategic advisor to 150Bond, an advisory firm to C-level executives, since March 2020. Previously, Mr. Aust served in various executive roles at Nasdaq, Inc., a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries, including serving as Vice Chairman from 2015 to December 2019 and as Executive Vice President of Global Listings from 2003 to 2014. Earlier in his career, Mr. Aust served in several roles within the retail brokerage unit of Fidelity Investments, a multinational financial services corporation, including as Vice President. Mr. Aust currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition corporation, since January 2022, and as Chairman of the board of directors of AEGIS Swap Execution Facility, LLC, a marketplace for commodities brokers, financial counterparties and commercial end-users to negotiate and execute swaps, since September 2021. Mr. Aust also serves as a member of the Advisory Board of Ridgeway Partners, LLC, a global advisory firm specializing in executive search, board appointments and succession planning, since April 2021. He previously served as President of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, a non-profit organization designed to engage emerging entrepreneurs. Mr. Aust earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Tonia Pankopf.
Ms. Pankopf currently serves as Managing Partner of Pareto Advisors, LLC, an investment, financial and strategic advisory firm, since 2005. Ms. Pankopf also currently serves on the board of directors as a member of the Valuation, Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, of 180 Degree Capital Corp., a registered closed-end investment management company, since August 2020. Previously, Ms. Pankopf served on the board of directors, as well as serving as Audit Chair and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance and CEO Search Committees, of Landec Corporation (n/k/a Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the pharmaceutical industry, from November 2012 to November 2022. From 2003 to 2017, Ms. Pankopf served on the board of directors of Oxford Square Capital Corporation (formerly TICC Capital Corporation), a registered closed-end investment management company. Earlier in her career, Ms. Pankopf held Vice President and Senior Equity Analyst positions at Goldman Sachs & Co., a global investment bank, and Merrill Lynch & Co., a global investment bank. Ms. Pankopf’s experience also includes hedge fund portfolio management at P.A.W. Capital Partners, an investment advisory firm, and Palladio Capital Management, an investment advisory firm. Ms. Pankopf previously served on the Board of the University System of Maryland Foundation, from 2006 to 2012. Ms. Pankopf is a Governance Fellow and member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. She is also a qualified financial expert. Ms. Pankopf received a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics.
Graham Tuckwell, AO.
Mr. Tuckwell is the Founder and Executive Chairman of ETFS Capital Limited (f/k/a ETF Securities Limited), a strategic investment company focused on growth opportunities across the ETF ecosystem. Mr. Tuckwell founded ETF Securities Limited in 2004 and it became one of the leading issuers of Exchange Traded Products in Europe. In 2018 the European and US businesses were sold but the Australian business was retained, and under his guidance, as Executive Chairman of ETF Securities Australia, assets under management increased by more than 400%. Mr. Tuckwell is credited with creating the world’s first gold ETF when he launched GOLD on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2003. Later that year, he launched a similar product, GBS, on the London Stock Exchange in partnership with the World Gold Council. Prior to working in the ETF industry, Mr. Tuckwell worked in corporate advisory and investment banking for 20 years in Australia and London, and before then, he worked as an economist in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet in Canberra. He holds a Bachelor of Economics (Honours) degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Australian National University. In 2015 he was awarded an honorary Doctorate degree from the Australia National University, in 2016 he received the ETF.com Lifetime Achievement Award for Europe, and in the 2022 Australia Day Honours List he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for “distinguished service to the community through philanthropic support of educational scholarships, and to business.”
About ETFS Capital Limited
ETFS Capital is a London-based strategic investment company focused on growth opportunities across the ETF ecosystem. As part of its investment process, ETFS Capital receives and analyses many dozens of business ideas and proposals within the ETF ecosphere each year and conducts in-depth technical and commercial due diligence on the companies where it chooses to deploy capital. Thereafter it engages in a hands-on approach, as a partner to management teams and Boards bringing its unparalleled industry-specific expertise for the benefit of those companies.
CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS
ETFS Capital Limited, a Jersey company (“ETFS Capital”), together with the other participants in its anticipated solicitation (collectively, “ETFS”), has filed a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying GOLD proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to be used to solicit votes in connection with the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of WisdomTree, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”).
ETFS STRONGLY ADVISES ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PARTICIPANTS' PROXY SOLICITOR.
The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be ETFS Capital, Bruce E. Aust, Tonia Pankopf and Graham Tuckwell AO.
As of the date hereof, ETFS Capital beneficially owns directly 15,250,000 shares of Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Common Stock”) and 14,750 shares of Series A Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). Mr. Tuckwell, as the Executive Chairman and controlling shareholder of ETFS Capital, may be deemed to beneficially own the 15,250,000 shares of Common Stock directly owned by ETFS Capital and the 14,750 shares of Series A Preferred Stock directly owned by ETFS Capital. As of the date hereof, Mr. Aust and Ms. Pankopf do not beneficially own any securities of the Company.
Investor Contacts:
ETFS Capital:
Martyn James, +44 (0) 207-509-0674
info@etfscapital.com
