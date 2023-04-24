[Latest] Global Meat Substitute Market Size/Share Worth USD 233.87 Billion by 2030 at a 42.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Meat Substitute Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 21.86 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 233.87 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 42.1% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amy’s Kitchen, BeyondMeat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International Inc., Meatless B.V., VBites Foods Ltd., MGP Ingredients (U.S.), Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, Kellogg Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Meat Substitute Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Plant-based Chicken, Plant-based Fish and Plant-based Beef), By Product Type (Patties, Crumbles & Grounds, Hot Dogs, Sausages, Nuggets, Meatballs, and Other Product Types), By Functionality (Weight Management, Immunity Boosting Products, Gut Health/Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, and Others), By Product Format (Refrigerated, Frozen, and Shelf-stable), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Meat Substitute Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 21.86 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 233.87 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 42.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

According to expert analysis from CMI, intensive animal husbandry practices have faced criticism for their adverse impact on the environment and animal welfare. As a result, there has been a surge in diets that either limit or exclude animal products, which is expected to drive the growth of the meat substitutes market.

The clean eating trend is gaining popularity worldwide as consumers seek transparency in their food choices. Manufacturers are also prioritizing natural, minimally processed ingredients that offer high functionality and performance. In the meat substitute market, plant-based proteins are often combined with fibers, starches, and other natural stabilizers to create multi-functional and natural products that meet the demand for clean labels.

Innovation is driving product development across all segments of the meat substitute market, including chilled, ambient, and frozen products. This has led to increased product choice and brand recognition for consumers. Supermarkets have responded to this trend by providing more shelf space for meat substitutes. Additionally, larger industry players are becoming increasingly aware of small-scale startup brands in the meat substitute market and their potential for innovation and growth.

Unilever’s acquisition of the Netherlands-based meat substitute brand, Vegetarian Butcher, in December 2018 clearly indicates the growth potential of the meat substitute market. As the market continues to expand, manufacturers are incorporating a wider range of ingredients to diversify their product range. These ingredients are chosen for their ability to offer high levels of protein and nutritional value, in line with consumer preferences for healthier and more sustainable food options.





COVID-19 Analysis:

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, plant-based meat had already been gaining popularity among consumers. However, with lockdown measures in place, consumers have been stocking up on both plant-based and conventional meat. The increasing awareness of the benefits of a vegan diet has resulted in new revenue opportunities for companies in the meat alternatives market.

As many countries are easing their lockdown measures, reopening the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Café) industry is expected to drive the growth of the meat alternatives market. Brands are leveraging mobile shopping apps and eCommerce to expand their revenue streams. Additionally, the outbreak of the coronavirus in meat-packaging plants has further accelerated the demand for plant-based meat and other dietary options.

The Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Ingredients is Playing a Significant Role in the Growth of the Meat Substitute Market.

The meat alternatives market is expanding in response to the growing global population and the increasing interest in vegetarian and vegan diets. As a result, companies are making substitutes for animal protein more widely available. One of the drivers of market growth is the rising demand for plant-based ingredients, which has led to innovations in texturized vegetable protein (TVP). Compared to animal products, TVP is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 233.87 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 21.86 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 42.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Key Segment By Source, Product Type, Functionality, Product Format, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI Analysts’ Viewpoint

With the possibility of the next influenza pandemic arising from chicken or pork farming, more consumers are opting for plant-based meat and other dietary options. While conventional meat is high in protein and B12 compared to plant-based meat, there is a growing need for stakeholders in the meat substitute market to partner with farmers who provide value-added food products that are environmentally friendly.

Flaky wheat proteins are a versatile option that can partially or completely replace meat without compromising taste or texture. Textured wheat protein has a neutral taste that eliminates the need to mask flavors, making it a better option than soy protein.

List of the prominent players in the global Meat Substitute Market:

Amy’s Kitchen

BeyondMeat

Cauldron Foods

Garden Protein International Inc.

Meatless B.V.

VBites Foods Ltd.

MGP Ingredients (U.S.)

Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

Kellogg Company

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Others

The global Meat Substitute Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Plant-based Chicken

Plant-based Fish

Plant-based Beef

By Product Type

Patties

Crumbles & Grounds

Hot Dogs

Sausages

Nuggets

Meatballs

Other Product Types

By Functionality

Weight Management

Immunity Boosting Products

Gut Health/Digestive Health

Clinical Nutrition

Others

By Product Format

Refrigerated

Frozen

Shelf-stable

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

