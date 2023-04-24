Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Filing of Form 20-F with the SEC

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: DLNG), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced that on April 21, 2023, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates LNG carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

