Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call for May 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Monday, May 8, 2023. A conference call to discuss the fiscal second quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: May 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)

International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/48150

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.





About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. The Genasys Protect™ unified platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s integrated software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Brian Alger, CFA SVP, IR and Corporate Development ir@genasys.com (858) 676-0582