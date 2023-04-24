Dakota Datebook: First statewide grand jury

Prairie Public

In 1984, Law enforcement searches of illegal gambling operations led to the first statewide grand jury in North Dakota history. The Legislature had passed a law allowing for statewide grand juries in 1977. Six years later, in December 1983, law enforcement officers searched bookmaking operations in Fargo, Grand Forks and Mayville, the culmination of a yearlong investigation.

Among the places searched were the home of a former newspaper sportswriter and his restaurant; a Mayville State College professor’s home and office; and a bar in Fargo. Investigators confiscated cash, documents and bookmaking equipment. Afterward, Attorney General Bob Wefald sought to impanel a statewide grand jury due to the involvement of multiple counties.

A district court judge in Fargo granted the request. Twenty-one people from Cass, Grand Forks, and Traill counties were called as prospective grand jurors, with 11 people chosen.

