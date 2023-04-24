An Extensive Study Exploring RFID Market | Key Players Profiles: NXP Semiconductors, Inc, Smartrac N.V,, RFID4U

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a form of wireless communication, which uses tags in order to track the details of the objects. The benefits offered by the RFID to organisation are eliminating the human error, securing the data from unauthorized access, and minimizing overhead expenses. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Real Time Location Systems (RTLS), sensor networks, Internet of Things (IoT), radio frequency identification devices (RFID) help in increasing the security of the data from the cyber threat. This features help in controlling the data loss and securing the data from unauthorised access. Hence, this factor will positively help in fuelling the growth of the market.

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 (𝗜𝗼𝗧).

One of the primary factors driving market growth is the increasing adoption of IOT in many sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, merchants, and many others. The increasing implementation of advanced technologies such as sensors, smart devices, robotics, and many more in various verticals has positively boosted the acceptance of IOT in various verticals, which is driving market growth. According to Coherent Market Insights, the market size of IoT linked devices was US$ 17.69 billion in 2016 and has climbed to US$ 20.38 billion in 2017. The rising focus of many verticals on boosting profit by minimizing resource waste is driving the use of IOT among verticals. Components are required in the IOT environment in order to communicate between devices and objects. Thus, items are enhanced with RFID tags in order to allow the object to communicate information so that the organization can use that information in decision making to improve the organization's performance. RFID assists firms in increasing profits by controlling costs, resources, and time by delivering real-time traceability, identification, communication, and location information about resources and people. As a result, these factors are projected to drive RFID market expansion.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗) 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

Many multinational vendors, such as 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝗰, 𝗡𝗫𝗣 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰, 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰 𝗡.𝗩, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗭𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁. 𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗𝟰𝗨, 𝗧𝗶𝗯𝗰𝗼 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗠𝗼𝗷𝗶𝘅, 𝗜𝗻𝗰, 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗷, 𝗜𝗻𝗰, and TIBCO Software, Inc are a few other notable players. To achieve a competitive advantage in the industry, top market players such as Alien Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc, and others implemented a new product development approach. For example, Alien Technology, the market leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Ultra High Frequency (UHF) products and services, announced two UHF Passive RFID Tags for Consumer Electronics applications in April 2014. The main advantages of these tags are their low power consumption and small size, which helps to improve application performance. Thus, the launch of new products is projected to provide market players with growth potential by expanding consumer offers.