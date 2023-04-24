Ambassador Fick’s Travel to San Francisco and Japan

Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to San Francisco, California from April 24 to 27, 2023 to speak at the RSA Conference; Takasaki, Japan from April 28 to 30 to head the U.S. delegation to the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting; and Tokyo, Japan, on May 1 to lead the U.S. interagency delegation at the 8th U.S.-Japan Cyber Dialogue.

At the RSA Conference, an annual cybersecurity conference in its 32nd year, Ambassador Fick will be joined by Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Cyberspace Security Liesyl Franz. They will discuss the Administration’s recently released National Cybersecurity Strategy and efforts to implement an affirmative vision for a secure cyberspace that achieves our collective aspirations through engagement with our allies and partners to build a defensible, resilient, and values-aligned digital ecosystem.

Ambassador Fick will then travel to Japan to represent the United States at the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting, where he will review opportunities and challenges for the G7 to develop shared approaches to the digitalization of society. These will include a focus on cross-border data flows and data free flow with trust, secure and resilient digital infrastructure, emerging technologies, responsible artificial intelligence, multistakeholder Internet governance, digital and Internet freedom, and digital competition. He will also highlight U.S. support for Ukraine’s connectivity and cybersecurity in the face of Russia’s war of aggression.

At the 8th U.S.-Japan Cyber Dialogue, Ambassador Fick will lead the U.S. interagency delegation, while Ambassador in charge of International Security and Cyber Policy and Deputy Director-General in the Foreign Policy Bureau Ishizuki Hideo will lead the Japanese interagency delegation. The two sides will discuss U.S.-Japan cooperation on cyber issues, including domestic cyber policy, cooperation in regional and international affairs, and bilateral operational cybersecurity cooperation.

