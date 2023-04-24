With a CAGR of 5.9%, Ozone generator market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,501.8 Million by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce air pollution and rising demand for wastewater treatment are projected to drive the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 942.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generator market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,501.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ozone generators offer a safe and effective process to treat impurities in air. They are marketed as odor removers. These machines help in treating liquid wastes, such as cyanides and phenols. They also clean and deodorize gases from sewage.

Emergen research’s latest document, titled ‘Ozone Generator market’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Ozone Generator market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Ozone Generator market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2020- 2027

CAGR: 5.9%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, Airthereal launched a new mini portable ozone generator for small spaces to help businesses and homeowners disinfect and clean indoor air. The PA50-GO portable ozone generator is a battery-powered cordless machine that is optimal for cars and mobility during pandemic. There is a rise in demand for purified air while driving or taking public transport after COVID-19.

The corona discharge segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. This technology is available at reasonable prices. Corona discharge ozone generators produce medical-grade ozone, which fuels the segment.

Ozone generators are used in laboratory and medical equipment to disinfect medical equipment and also treat health conditions. They can also help in prevention of wounds. Moreover, people with breathing issues can benefit from ozone therapy, as it reduces stress on the lungs by increasing the oxygen level in blood.

The municipal segment held the largest market share in 2019, as ozone generators are commonly used to treat municipal water. Ozone generators are employed at pre- or post-filtration treatment step to eliminate break down impurities and enhance the quality of water.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Air Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Laboratory & Medical Equipment

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Ozone Generator market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ozone Generator market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ozone Generator industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ozone Generator market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ozone Generator industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

