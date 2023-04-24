Microban and Berry Global Bag a Partnership to Introduce a New Line of Scented Trash Bags with Antimicrobial Technology

Microban and Berry Global introduce ColorScents® scented trash bags with antimicrobial technology
ST. NEOTS, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International and Berry Global are pleased to announce a partnership to launch a line of ColorScents® scented trash bags with antimicrobial technology that will hit Walmart stores in April this year. The partnership perfectly combines Microban’s market-leading expertise in antimicrobial technologies with Berry Global’s manufacturing capabilities. The new additions to the ColorScents family of products are available in three different sizes – catering for all household waste needs – and combine a choice of four subtle scents with Microban® antimicrobial technology to protect against the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
Richard Kenney, Director of Business Development at Microban International, commented: “Microban is incredibly proud to partner with Berry Global to deliver a solution that is both practical and makes dealing with trash more pleasant. The superior strength of Berry Global’s existing trash bags means that introduction of Microban’s antimicrobial technology offers a more durable, cleaner product that is useful in both home and office settings, providing users with indispensable peace of mind.”
“Our partnership with Microban to offer this co-branded line of products represents an innovation that truly delivers what consumers are looking for in today’s climate, with cleanliness and bacteria being top of everyone’s mind,” said Laura Klarich, Marketing Manager at Berry Global. “ColorScents products now feature seamlessly incorporated Microban antimicrobial technology, providing a solution that keeps trash storage deodorized and fragrant, and homes feeling clean and fresh.”
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
About Berry
At Berry Global Group, Inc., we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at berryglobal.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
To learn more about the ColorScents brand, visit mycolorscents.com.
