Greenhouse Film Market Size and Share is Projected to Reach USD 13.15 Billion by 2027

Increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity in developing economies is driving the global greenhouse film market.

Market Size – USD 6.31 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Improving agricultural production efficiency ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Greenhouse film market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Greenhouse Film market entails useful insights into the estimated Greenhouse Film market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

The global greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials.

As well as new entrants in the Greenhouse Film market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Greenhouse Film market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Radical Features of the Greenhouse Film Market Report:

The report encompasses Greenhouse Film market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Greenhouse Film industry

The global Greenhouse Film market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Greenhouse Film sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

Key geographical areas of the Greenhouse Film Market Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of Report

In November 2019, RKW Group announced that it had invested millions in the last two years to develop advanced products with the latest technology for horticulture and agriculture sectors. Moreover, the company also expanded the capacity of its Michelstadt (Germany) and Hoogstraten (Belgium) sites. The company is also planning to launch advanced silage films and bags and greenhouse films in order to help farmers. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position and help it remain competitive in the greenhouse film market in the next few years.

The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest market share of 50.8% in 2019. Countries facing severe climatic conditions and limited water supply have increased the utilization of greenhouse films based on low-density polyethylene resins in the agriculture sector.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The rising necessity to stabilize greenhouse films with correct light stabilizers and UV absorbers is expected to drive use of greenhouse films with thickness ranging from 150 to 200 microns in the near future.

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

