Foreign Affairs Council:  EU to approve civilian mission to Moldova

The European Council on Foreign Affairs Council will approve today in Brussels the deployment of a civilian mission in Moldova. It will be opened officially on 1 June in Chisinau, during the next Conference on the European Political Community, the EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced upon arrival.

Borrell also said EU foreign ministers would discuss Georgia’s European perspective and the security situation in the country.“For us, Georgia is a very important country, and remember that it has specific security issues, because its territory is partially occupied by Russia. So, this is an important day to discuss Georgia,” said Borrell. He added that Moldova is “more or less in the same situation”: “Countries who are on the border and see the [Russian] war [in Ukraine] very close – they feel the threat”.

