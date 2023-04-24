European Immunization Week: focus on vaccination awareness in Eastern Partnership countries

Marking European Immunization Week from 23-29 April, the World Health Organization (WHO) is working to raise awareness in the Eastern Partnership countries about the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases and protecting life, in the framework of its partnership with the EU in the ‘Vaccination Saves Lives – Supporting the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination in the Eastern Partnership’ project.

Immunization Week this year marks the start of a year-long campaign, together with WHO headquarters, to emphasise the importance of catching up on routine vaccinations, such as polio, measles and smallpox, that may have been delayed or missed due to the pandemic, as well as ensuring that those at highest risk receive COVID-19 booster doses.

The EU and WHO Europe are currently implementing joint programmes in the six countries of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine) in a regional programme that complements ongoing work through global and regional solidarity initiatives, such as the WHO co-led COVAX Facility and the EU vaccine-sharing mechanism, to ensure access to vaccines in these countries.

The programmes address logistical planning and coordination efforts, risk communication and community engagement activities, training of health care workers involved in vaccination campaigns, and support to vaccine supply chain management. This is followed by support for effective vaccination data collection and vaccine roll-out safety monitoring, contributing to an overall strengthening of routine immunization systems.

In Armenia, the project has promoted the importance of vaccination for both children and adults, highlighting its contribution to healthy ageing and reducing the pressure on healthcare institutions.

In Azerbaijan, WHO and the EU have worked closely with national health partners to develop interventions promoting immunization services among people across the country.

In Belarus, the project worked with medical students to promote COVID-19 vaccines and developed an awareness raising campaign to reach older people.

In Georgia, it worked with faith leaders to encourage the uptake of COVID-19 and routine vaccinations in their communities.

In Moldova, the WHO and EU mobilised 300 pharmacists and 110 pharmacies for an awareness-raising campaign to ensure people know that vaccines work.

And in Ukraine, the EU funded a fleet of 59 buses for immunization drives. Each bus has wheelchair access, allowing older people to get on board easily, ensuring they get essential vaccines.

Vaccination Saves Lives – Supporting the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination in the Eastern Partnership

