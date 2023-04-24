Young European Ambassadors join European Forum of Young Leaders in Katowice

More than 50 Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from the European Union and the Eastern partner countries are taking part in the European Forum of Young Leaders, a side event of the European Economic Congress in Katowice, Poland, on April 24-26.

Participants from all over Europe have the opportunity to discuss different important aspects of today’s Europe, with a special focus on international youth cooperation.

The Forum in Katowice is addressed to young leaders: young people, students, youth activists who are no strangers to participation in public life, involvement and action for the European public space. The event is attended by 250 young activists from all over Europe.

Ebba Fagerlund, an EU-based YEA, and Liliia Antoniuk, Ukrainian YEAs Coordinator, will present the YEAs initiative during the panel discussion on the second day of the Forum. In particular, they will talk about mobilisation of young people for action and leadership in social initiatives.

The EU-funded YEAs initiative was created by the European Union in 2016 and has involved more than a thousand young people to date. There are currently 900+ active YEAs representing over 34 different nationalities.