Produced Water Treatment Market Worth USD 22,348.3 Million By 2032 | Quince Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights, the global Produced Water Treatment Market Size is estimated worth USD 14,024.7 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach 22,348.3 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. Produced water treatment is the process of purifying water to make it suitable for drinking or other purposes. Filtering, chemical precipitation, and biological treatment are some of the techniques utilized to remove pollutants and contaminants like chemicals, germs, and viruses. Processed water treatment is required to protect the environment from contamination and guarantee the safety and purity of drinking water. The global processed water treatment market has been segmented based on application, treatment types, end-use, production source, services, and region.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in The Report:

December 2022 - SUEZ has grown its business in Poland having spent USD 90 million on the wastewater management contract. Regarding the construction and upkeep of the city's wastewater treatment facility, SUEZ and the Municipality of Czernica came to a 33-year agreement.

November 2022 - Veolia built the first wastewater treatment facility in the world that produces twice as much electricity as it uses. This project helps to achieve the goals of the Montpellier Metropolis' Plan Climate-Air-Energies Territorial (Territorial Climate-Air-Energies Plan) by lowering the carbon footprint of the wastewater treatment facility, creating renewable energy, and protecting water resources.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Produced Water treatment market

As per the QMI team, the demand for produced water treatment has been moderate during the COVID-19 pandemic time. It is anticipated to grow sharply during the analysis period.

Many countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdown norms to control the spread of the pandemic, which is hampering all kinds of business activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the produced water treatment market, as the reduced demand for oil and gas resulted in decreased production volumes, leading to a decline in the amount of produced water generated. This has resulted in a slowdown in the growth of the produced water treatment market, as companies cut down their capital expenditure and operating expenses, causing delays in new projects. However, the market is expected to recover gradually as the global economy improves and demand for oil and gas gains attraction.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Analysis by Region

By region, the produced water treatment market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these regions, North America is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various government initiatives aimed at promoting the adoption of produced water treatment systems in the region. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable development and environmental conservation is expected to drive the demand for produced water treatment in the region. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in the region, along with the development of advanced treatment technologies.

Some Major Findings of the Produced Water Treatment Market Report Include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth produced water treatment market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global produced water treatment market, which include Veolia (Paris, France), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Suez S.A. (Denmark), Schlumberger (SLB) (Paris, France), General Electric (New York, US), Aker Solutions ASA (Fornebu, Norway), Sulzer (Winterthur, Switzerland), Halliburton (Oklahoma, US), GLOBAL WATER ENGINEERING (Texas, US), TECHNIPFMC PLC (London, UK), Enviro-Tech Systems (Louisiana, US), ECO-TEC (ON Canada), Cetco Energy Services Company LLC (Texas US), OVIVO (Ontario, Canada), Aquatech International (Pennsylvania, US), and Alderley PLC (UK)

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global produced water treatment market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global produced water treatment market

Leading Companies & their Analysis

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several small and large players. Companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share and expand their geographical reach. The increasing focus on providing customized solutions to meet the specific needs of customers is also driving the growth of the produced water treatment market. Some prominent players in the global produced water treatment market include:

Veolia (Paris, France)

Siemens Ag (Munich, Germany)

Suez S.A. (Denmark)

Schlumberger (SLB) (Paris, France)

General Electric (New York, US)

Technipfmc Plc (London, UK)

Enviro-Tech Systems (Louisiana, US)

Eco-Tec (On Canada)

Cetco Energy Services Company Llc (Texas US)

Ovivo (Ontario, Canada)

Aquatech International (Pennsylvania, US)

Alderley Plc (UK)

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032) Physical Separation Chemical Separation Osmosis/Membrane Separation Biological Combined

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032) Onshore Offshore Other

End user outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032) Oil & Gas Industrial Power Generation

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032) Primary Secondary Tertiary



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

North America UK Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



