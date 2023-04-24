Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,779 in the last 365 days.

AMG to Announce First Quarter Results on May 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 1, 2023. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.

In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13737976. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at http://ir.amg.com/.

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:
Patricia Figueroa

Media Relations:
Ann Imes

(617) 747-3300
ir@amg.com
pr@amg.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

AMG to Announce First Quarter Results on May 1, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more