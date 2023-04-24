Vortex Energy Announces the Addition of Shawn Ryan as Technical Advisor

Mr. Ryan is a highly accomplished prospector who was fundamental in the discovery of the Great Atlantic Salt Deposit in Eastern Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Shawn Ryan as Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ryan is a highly accomplished prospector who will guide Vortex Salt as the Company continues to develop its Salt assets in Atlantic Canada.



Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex commented, “Shawn is an incredibly accomplished prospector that brings a wide range of knowledge and expertise in the salt industry. I look forward to working together and advancing the Robinson River Salt Project, as we believe it has the potential of becoming a world class salt project.”

Shawn Ryan, president of RyanWood Exploration, is known worldwide within the mineral exploration industry for adapting technology to improve prospecting. Shawn grew up in Timmins Ontario and began his career in exploration in the early 80’s working with Kidd Creek Mine’s geophysics team and various other local contracting firms. Shawn moved to the Yukon in 1990 to collect wild mushrooms and settle in Dawson City. In 1996 he decided to try his luck as a Prospector. He focused his prospecting in the Dawson District looking for the sources of all the alluvial gold. His research led to perfecting soil sampling techniques that led him to mapping out many new gold discoveries.

He has been honored with the Yukon Chamber of Mines Prospector of the Year in 1998 for the Horn, high grade gold skarn discovery in the Tombstone Mountains north of Dawson City, and with RyanWood Exploration in 2009 for initiating what is now called “The Yukon Second Gold Rush”. Shawn received the Spud Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration from AME BC in 2010 for the White Gold Discovery (Kinross). In 2011 Shawn was also honored with the Bill Dennis, Prospector of the Year Award by the PDAC for prospecting success with a Canadian discovery on the White (Kinross) and Coffee (Goldcorp) Projects. During the last 10 years (2012-2022) Shawn and the GroundTruth Exploration team have been working on developing new exploration techniques (Drones to Drills™) that have dramatically dropped the exploration cost by roughly 70%, can be worked all year round and is extremely environmentally friendly.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. Its flagship asset, the Fire Eye Project, is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is working to advance this project while continuing to assess other energy metal properties.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎‎including with respect to the Company's business and plans. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the ‎purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and ‎readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its ‎nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or ‎specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, ‎or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that ‎objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties ‎include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the ‎Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such ‎information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially ‎from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to ‎update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future ‎events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎