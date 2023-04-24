Soil Stabilization Market 2027 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 24.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in the construction industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Soil Stabilization Market will be worth USD 34.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe. Increasing need to enhance and improve the strength and bearing capacity as well as other engineering properties of soil is expected to drive the growth of the soil stabilization market. The cost-effective method of converting poor quality soil into a string impermeable medium has increased the utilization of the soil stabilization system.

As soil stabilization uses the soil available in the site, it saves landfill taxes, which is increasing the demand for the products. The government of several countries is trying to promote the use of waste materials in construction, which will help in the growth of the soil stabilization market. The government is investing heavily in infrastructural activities to build enhanced railways, dams, and roadway networks, schools, and hospitals, which is expected to drive the growth of the soil stabilization market over the forecast period.

As well as new entrants in the Soil Stabilization market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key participants include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Soil Stabilization market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the soil stabilization materials in the construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Chemical stabilizers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Extensive usage of chemical stabilizers in the construction industry for building canals, roads, dams, highway networks, and reservoirs has driven the growth of the segment.

Mineral & stabilizing agents accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the mineral & stabilizing agents helped enhance the compressibility, durability, and strength in fragile soil.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Soil Stabilization market in 2019. Increasing infrastructural developments and growing agricultural practices due to urbanization in the emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of soil stabilization in the region.

The global Soil Stabilization market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Soil Stabilization sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Soil Stabilization Market on the basis of Application, Method, Additive, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Industrial

Non-Agriculture

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mineral & Stabilizing agents

Polymers

Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)

Regional Bifurcation of the Soil Stabilization Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Soil Stabilization market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Soil Stabilization industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Soil Stabilization market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

