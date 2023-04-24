Enphase Energy Launches New IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in Spain and Portugal

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the launch of IQ8™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 384VA, in Spain and Portugal to support newer high-powered solar modules.



The new IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330VA, 366VA, and 384VA, respectively and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560W DC. All IQ8 series microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“The new Enphase IQ8 Microinverters will enable us to provide our customers with the best in quality, reliability, and safety to address home solar energy needs,” said Olaf Mateo, COO at Grupo Economiza Costes , an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “Enphase microinverter technology can now match the high-powered solar modules we’re seeing on the market, allowing our customers to maximize the benefits of their home energy systems.”

“The Enphase Energy System with the new IQ8 Microinverter technology provides a safer, high-powered solution to meet the needs of homeowners across the country,” said Bruno Pereira, founder and CEO of LEFE , an installer of Enphase products in Portugal. “Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters are a future-proof technology that optimizes solar systems for maximum value, including the ability to save more on energy bills and greater energy security.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with IQ™ Gateway, which when connected to the internet, connects to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“Our customers often have a wide variety of clean energy needs and are looking for a high-quality and reliable system for their homes,” said Jose Martinez, CEO at Diviconsulting Energía , an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “The Enphase Energy System with new high-powered microinverters enables us to create a home energy system built to our customers’ unique energy needs while maximizing value.”

“As we continue to expand our offerings in Europe, we are proud to work with leading installers to provide clean, reliable energy to those in the region,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “The latest line of IQ8 products allow our installers to provide their customers with home energy systems equipped with the latest, most powerful solar modules and advanced technology.”

Distributors and installers in Spain and Portugal can order IQ8 products starting today, with production shipments expected to begin in later this month. For more information about IQ® Microinverters in Spain, please visit the Enphase website . For more information related to IQ Microinverter products in Portugal, please visit the documentation center on the website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

