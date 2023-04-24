AC&NC™ Declared One of the 50 “Coolest” Storage Vendors in the US for the Second Consecutive Year

CRN® Continues to Position AC&NC’s JetStor® Platforms As Leading Storage Solutions

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC&NC announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company and the most authoritative source of IT coverage, named AC&NC as among the top 50 vendors on its annual list of the 100 best providers of “software capabilities, services and cloud connectivity to storage technology.” This is the second straight year AC&NC not only made the top 100 storage providers, but also was cited as one of the 50 leading vendors of solutions and services (https://www.crn.com/news/storage/the-50-coolest-software-defined-storage-vendors-the-2023-storage-100/3?itc=refresh#). The CRN Storage 100 list is featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.



CRN noted how JetStor systems provide “SMBs to Fortune 500 enterprises with NAS, SAN, cloud storage and hyperconverged infrastructure technology to serve file, block or unified storage requirements.”

“We’re honored that CRN again recognizes AC&NC; the marketplace rewards superior performance, reliability, economy, and service,” said Gene Leyzarovich, CEO of AC&NC. “Our focus on business outcomes with industry-leading products and services is not a marketing slogan. It’s how AC&NC conducts its business and why we’re consistently in CRN’s top 50.”

Since 1982, CRN has reported on technology and channel news, events, and trends, empowering solution providers such as systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), strategic service providers, and IT consultants to deliver the outcomes their customers need.

AC&NC delivers the JetStor family of NAS, SAN, and DAS systems for every storage application, from ROBO workgroups to data center and cloud workloads. Every JetStor product is engineered for ease of use, low ownership costs, and strong returns on investment, ensuring a compelling value proposition. AC&NC features a network of resellers that spans the US and beyond.

About AC&NC

About AC&NC ADVANCED COMPUTER & NETWORK CORPORATION (AC&NC) AC&NC™ / JetStor meets the evolving needs for data storage, protection, and management. We leverage leading technologies to offer high-value solutions for NAS, SANs, clouds, and HCIs. Since 1994, our customers have spanned virtually every industry, and range from Fortune 500 enterprises to medium-sized firms. We support environments from data centers, clouds to branch offices and remote sites. Our expertise and sourcing in storage products, including all-flash and hybrid storage. More information at https://acnc.com.



Contact:

Denise Chang

AC&NC

+1 800.213.2667

denise@acnc.com

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

