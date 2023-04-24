Cerence Leverages Trail-Blazing Generative AI to Enhance the In-Car Experience for Automakers and Their Drivers

With new generative AI-powered enhancements, Cerence Car Knowledge delivers real-time, credible intelligence to drivers

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced extensive enhancements to Cerence Car Knowledge that will leverage generative AI to deliver improved assistant intelligence and provide real-time information and support to drivers. With deep focus on the user experience and decades of expertise building in-car assistants, Cerence is uniquely positioned to use cutting-edge AI, large language models (LLMs), and deep learning to create a more intelligent and natural interaction for drivers, bringing an ever-growing world of digital knowledge to the in-car assistant.



Cerence Car Knowledge leverages Cerence’s home-grown deep learning technology coupled with state-of-the-art generative AI to enable drivers to ask questions, describe situations, or even just speak a few words to find much-needed information about their cars. By understanding the context in which the driver is asking the question, as well as the context encoded in various knowledge sources provided by the OEM (e.g., user manual, documents, sensor information, etc.), Cerence Car Knowledge provides concise, accurate, and credible answers to driver inquiries via multi-channel access (voice assistant, companion app, social media accounts, etc.). Drivers are empowered to ask questions about their car’s features, vehicle status, and owner’s manual content and to get the information they need regardless of whether they’re in the car, at home, or on the go, serving as a trusted vehicle expert that saves time and prevents frustration.

“At Cerence, we continue to advance the leading edge when it comes to in-car assistants and what they are capable of. We approach that effort with two things in mind – the customer experience of drivers and passengers, and easy integration and differentiation by the OEMs,” said Nils Schanz, Chief Product Officer, Cerence. “By leveraging generative AI and LLMs at strategic points in our product architecture like Cerence Car Knowledge, we are providing our customers with the flexibility to create a brand-rich experience at the forefront of what’s possible with the latest advancements in AI, all while enabling them to maintain ownership over their brand experience and user data.”

Cerence Car Knowledge now leverages generative AI, similar to ChatGPT, to provide contextual and personalized answers to driver questions. For example, drivers can say, “Can I remotely start my car?” or “How can I remotely start my car?” or “I forgot my key and want to start my car remotely,” all of which return the same answer from the same information in the user manual; however, each answer will be customized to the driver’s specific question using generative AI. Drivers can seek information in a natural, intuitive way with full support of paraphrasing, fragments, commands, spelling mistakes. Answers are generated only from OEM-provided data and are tailored to the specific features, functions and configurations of the specific vehicle, so drivers can feel secure knowing that information is accurate and credible, unlike when they may search for the issue online.

Beyond the benefits to drivers, Cerence Car Knowledge empowers automakers with an automatic, self-service portal that consumes OEM data directly into LLMs, enabling effortless maintenance and real-time content updates that result in a controlled, customized, and personalized generative-AI based experience for their drivers.

Cerence Car Knowledge is already on the road with two automakers, a large North American OEM and a large German OEM, and solutions with seven other automakers are under development. The new generative AI-powered enhancements are production-ready and will be deployed into new and existing Cerence Car Knowledge programs. As the global industry leader in AI-powered solutions for automotive and mobility, Cerence will continue to explore the integration of generative AI-based LLMs and new technologies like ChatGPT into a number of its solutions, delivering added value for automakers and their drivers.

