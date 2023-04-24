Pitcher’s Sales Enablement Platform Wins 2023 Globee® Award for Sales, Marketing, Service, and Operations

Pitcher Named Silver Winner in the 10th Annual 2023 Awards in Sales Enablement Category

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , creator of the omnichannel end-to-end sales engagement platform for enterprise sales, today announced it has been named a winner in the sales enablement category in the 10th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations.



Pitcher’s sales engagement platform orchestrates the seller-to-customer interaction process across the entire buying journey. Pitcher enables sellers to understand and collaborate with customers to deliver the most relevant content, insight, knowledge, and training that's in the right context and cadence for each customer that's delivered to sellers across any device in the exact moment of customer engagement. Enterprise customers around the world rely on Pitcher to improve seller productiveness at every point of customer interaction.

Now in its tenth year, the Globee® Awards are the world’s leading business awards and ranking lists, and present the Sales, Marketing, Service & Operations category awards to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding performance demonstrated by organizations and exceptional accomplishments in sales, marketing, customer service, and operations on a global scale.

“We are honored to have been named as winners in the 10th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “This industry recognition honors our hard work and continued vision to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end sales engagement platform for enterprises. We are grateful for this award and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies have truly set the standard for excellence in your field.”

More than 85 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About Pitcher

Pitcher is a sales engagement platform that unifies, simplifies and amplifies seller performance. Pitcher improves seller effectiveness in every customer interaction. We orchestrate the seller-to-customer interaction process across the entire path-to-purchase journey. Pitcher delivers the most relevant content, sales tools, customer insight, and expert knowledge in the moment and channel of customer engagement.

Pitcher is a vital partner for inside sales, field sales, and marketers worldwide. Launched in 2011, Pitcher is deployed in over 140 countries across numerous Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Zurich, Pitcher has offices around Europe, the Americas and Asia. www.pitcher.com

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.

