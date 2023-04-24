Genasys Inc. to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, announced today that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Brian Alger, SVP, IR and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. In addition, on May 11, management will be participating in the virtual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference.



The EF Hutton Global Conference is an invitation-only event featuring key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies. Executives will discuss their companies with an audience that includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. With no general presentations, investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a unique one-on-one format.

The Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference will feature virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with over 60 emerging companies in the Technology, Industrial Growth, and Consumer sectors.

To schedule one-on-one meetings, contact ir@genasys.com or your respective institutional salesperson.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. The Genasys Protect™ unified platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

Genasys is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Brian Alger, CFA SVP, IR and Corporate Development ir@genasys.com (858) 676-0582