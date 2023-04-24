Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,656 in the last 365 days.

Genasys Inc. to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, announced today that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Brian Alger, SVP, IR and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference on May 10   at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. In addition, on May 11, management will be participating in the virtual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference.

The EF Hutton Global Conference is an invitation-only event featuring key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies. Executives will discuss their companies with an audience that includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. With no general presentations, investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a unique one-on-one format.

The Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference will feature virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with over 60 emerging companies in the Technology, Industrial Growth, and Consumer sectors.

To schedule one-on-one meetings, contact ir@genasys.com or your respective institutional salesperson.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. The Genasys Protect™ unified platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

Genasys is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.


Brian Alger, CFA
SVP, IR and Corporate Development
ir@genasys.com
(858) 676-0582

Primary Logo

You just read:

Genasys Inc. to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more