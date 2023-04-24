Sports Philanthropy Network Launches Fan Charity Challenge to Coincide with NFL Draft

SPN 2023 NFL Draft Fan Challenge Graphic SPN Shield Logo Sports Philanthropy Network SPORTe Mascot-spelled with an E, because sports are for EVERYONE, not with a Y, because no kid should have to ask Y they can't play sports.

The Fan Charity Challenge incentivizes fans to make a donation to support causes in the market of their favorite NFL team.

We know fans' competitive spirits and desire to help their communities will inspire them to participate. The funds raised will go to support youth sports organizations and educational programs.” — Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) announced the launch of its Fan Charity Challenge for the NFL Draft. The Fan Charity Challenge incentivizes fans to support their favorite NFL team by making a donation which will be allocated to causes in each team’s community.

"We are excited to launch the SPN Fan Charity Challenge model," said Roy Kessel, Founder of the Sports Philanthropy Network. "Having witnessed the energy and passion of fans across the country, we know their competitive spirits and desire to help their communities will inspire them to be part of this Fan Challenge. The funds raised will go to support youth sports organizations and educational programs."

"The Fan Charity Challenge provides the opportunity for fans to make a real difference in their communities and create hope and possibility," said Kayla Bradham, Executive Vice President of Sports Philanthropy Network.

“Fans have an enormous impact around the sports world,” said Will Stein, Minnesota Vikings Super Fan and one of the co-hosts of the “Geary, Stein and Stevens Show.” “Having worked with Sports Philanthropy Network over the last few years, I have witnessed first-hand the passion and energy that they put into their work. I am excited to partner with fan bases across the country and come together to contribute towards causes in our local communities.”

The Fan Charity Challenge will allocate funds to: 1) the team’s foundation; 2) local youth sports nonprofits focused on providing sports access and paying participation fees; 3) educational programs targeted at youth sports nonprofits, such as Financial Literacy, Mental Health, Literacy, Anti-Drug and Anti-Bullying.

“One unique element of this Fan Charity Challenge is that we will select an advisory committee of fans to help us allocate funds in each team’s local community,” said Kessel. “We recognize that fan engagement is critical to the ongoing success of Fan Charity Challenges and we want to give fans the opportunity to identify causes that are relevant to their own community.”

“I’m excited to see where this goes, and which teams have the most generous fans. In the end, it’s the kids who win and that’s what this is all about. We all win together!” said Bradham.

The Fan Charity Challenge can be accessed from the front page of the Sports Philanthropy Network website or through the direct Fan Charity Challenge link.

Sponsors and brands interested in getting involved with the Fan Charity Challenge for the NFL Draft, NBA Draft, NHL Draft or other events are invited to email: rkessel@sportsloop.com or kbradham@sportsloop.com to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY NETWORK:

Sports Philanthropy Network’s mission is to build a Pipeline for Philanthropy that allows SPN to spark social responsibility by working with athletes and sports organizations to positively impact communities throughout the world. Sports Philanthropy Network builds stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities by training leaders, athletes, and entrepreneurs through programming, community events, and professional development education. Sports Philanthropy Network operates through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to Sports Philanthropy Network are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information about the Sports Philanthropy Network, visit https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org.