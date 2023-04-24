Plant Based Protein Market Size Worth USD 19.13 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for vegan and plant-based products and increase in health risks associated with meat consumption are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 10.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Rising demand for organic products and shift towards sustainable lifestyle

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant based protein market size was USD 10.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for vegan and plant-based products and increased health risks associated with meat consumption are factors driving market revenue growth during 2022-2030. In addition, increasing demand for organic products and shift towards sustainable lifestyle is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Moreover, rising demand for vegan and organic food products due to its significant health benefits and minimal side effects has led to a shift in consumer preference towards plant based extracts. Furthermore, this has led to a rise in demand for plant based protein, which is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Plant Based Protein market along with crucial statistical data about the Plant Based Protein market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Burcon NutraScience Corporation, The Scoular Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., NutriPea LP, Puris Proteins, LLC., The Green Labs LLC., Kerry Group plc., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Axiom Foods, Inc., and Wilmar International Limited.

Highlights from the Report

The pea segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for plant based protein substitutes.

The concentrate segment is expected to account for largest revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of protein concentrate in food and bakery products.

The North America market is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the plant based protein market over the forecast period than other regional markets. This is due to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing plant based protein products, such as Burcon NutraScience Corporation, The Scoular Company, Axiom Foods, Inc., Puris Proteins, LLC., The Green Labs LLC., and NutriPea LP, among others in countries in the region.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Plant Based Protein industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plant based protein market based on source, type, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Soybeans

Wheat

Pea

Canola

Rice

Potato

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Dry Form

Wet Form

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Food Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Performance Nutrition

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Plant Based Protein Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Plant Based Protein market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Plant Based Protein market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Plant Based Protein market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

