Outpost24 Expands Leadership Team by Appointing Brendan Hogan as Chief Strategy Officer

Outpost24, a leading innovator in cyber risk management, today announced it has appointed Brendan Hogan as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Hogan is responsible for spearheading M&A Strategy, Corporate Development and Alliance strategy for the company.

Hogan has over 20 years of strategy and corporate development experience across technology and security. In his new role as Outpost24 CSO, Hogan will drive the long-term strategy that enhances current product offerings, scale operations to support new growth opportunities for Outpost24's existing businesses and look to expand the technology across new global markets.

Before joining Outpost24, Hogan was Vice President and Head of Strategy and Corporate Development for Carbon Black, which was acquired by VMware. Hogan continued to lead strategy across VMware's security portfolio with a primary focus on partnerships and acquisitions.

Hogan was also Senior Director for Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions at KPMG and served as part of the Strategy & Corporate Development executive team at VeriSign. His strengths lie in strategic planning, inorganic growth, and deal execution having led and advised on over 50 global M&A deals that represent more than $30 billion.

"Brendan is an exceptional strategist and operator with deep industry experience, we at Outpost24 are thrilled to bring his valuable expertise onboard," said Outpost24 CEO Karl Thedeen. "He will have an instrumental role in our continued development which will see a positive change in strategy to help us deliver our goals and cement us further as a serious market player within cybersecurity."

Commenting on his appointment, Hogan said, "I'm delighted to have joined Outpost24 at an exciting time. Over the past year, they have made big moves within the industry, and I am eager to continue to accelerate the business growth and further enhance our product innovation through strategic acquisitions that will support our customers who want to reduce their cybersecurity risk."

Hogan's appointment further bolsters the Outpost24 leadership team with Ola Burmark recently joining as CFO at a time when the company has seen exponential growth and development.

For more information about Outpost24, please visit https://outpost24.com.

About Outpost24

The Outpost24 group is pioneering cyber risk management with vulnerability management, application security testing, threat intelligence and access management – in a single solution. Over 2,500 customers in more than 65 countries trust Outpost24's unified solution to identify vulnerabilities, monitor external threats and reduce the attack surface with speed and confidence. Delivered through our cloud platform with powerful automation supported by our cybersecurity experts, Outpost24 enables organizations to improve business outcomes by focusing on the cyber risk that matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005139/en/