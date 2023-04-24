Global Auger Drill Bits Market to grow at a 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 1.5 billion: As per TMR Study

There were 1,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,090 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The auger drill bits market was valued at US$ 1.0 billion in 2022 and the global market is expected to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2031. According to predictions, the global market will grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2031. Consumers have increased their demand for thermoplastic composite materials that are easier to process, less expensive, and possess better mechanical properties in the market
Business communities around the world are embracing innovation. Due to their resistance to corrosion and ability to withstand extreme conditions, Auger Drill Bits are getting more popular in the market. Designing lighter parts with Auger Drill Bits can be achieved owing to their excellent properties, including formability, corrosion resistance, and strength.
As airline passengers have increased steadily over the past decade, the commercial aerospace industry has seen rapid growth in the market. With aircraft manufacturers looking for ways to speed up production in order to address order backlogs, Auger Drill Bits may offer a solution.
Combining a drill with air and augers provide a new drilling method in coal seams that are prone to outbursts. Based on the testing on site, this technology has the potential to improve drill efficiency and depth. As compared to traditional auger drilling and single-air drilling, this method provides a much greater level of drilling efficiency.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Auger Drill Bits: Growth Drivers
Global Auger Drill Bits: Regional Landscape
Global Auger Drill Bits Market: Key Players
Market positions are being consolidated by large players through acquisitions, mergers, and alliances. Recent developments in the market indicate that it has entered a competitive period.
Global Auger Drill Bits Market: Segmentation
By Type
By Operation
By Mounting
By End-user
By Distribution Channel
Regions
