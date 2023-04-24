Bitfarms Receives Permit To Power Up To 100 MW In Argentina

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.



TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. BITFBITF, a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, confirmed the receipt of the necessary power permits to expand production up to 100 MW at its Rio Cuarto, Argentina facility. This is expected to initially double the active capacity to 18 MW and increase the Company's operational hashrate to 5 EH/s. The major milestones follow:

During the week of April 17 th , racked 2,100 new miners that were delivered earlier in March and April.

, racked 2,100 new miners that were delivered earlier in March and April. On April 21 st , the private power producer became fully permitted to provide up to 100 MW and enabling Bitfarms to commence purchasing low-cost power under its purchase agreement.

, the private power producer became fully permitted to provide up to 100 MW and enabling Bitfarms to commence purchasing low-cost power under its purchase agreement. On April 23 rd , Bitfarms finished testing of the Rio Cuarto substation which is now online and capable of delivering 120 MW.

, Bitfarms finished testing of the Rio Cuarto substation which is now online and capable of delivering 120 MW. By April 28 th , Bitfarms expects to increase active capacity over 100% to 18 MW by: Energizing 2,100 additional miners that are racked and ready, Ending the underclocking of existing miners in line with improved economics.

, Bitfarms expects to increase active capacity over 100% to 18 MW by:

Geoff Morphy, CEO of Bitfarms, said, "This coming week, at our Rio Cuarto farm, by energizing 2,100 additional miners and ending our underclocking of existing miners, we expect to add 250 PH/s, increasing our total hashrate to 5 EH/s. With the power permit in place, we can now draw power under our contracted agreement currently expected to be below $0.03 per kWh, which is currently the lowest rate in Bitfarms' portfolio. As such, we expect the cost of BTC mined at this farm to substantially decrease as we actively scale up operations at the first warehouse. With 210 MW of potential low-cost energy capacity, our Argentina operations will increase Bitfarms' total production and should lower our total production costs while providing future expansion opportunities."

Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms Chief Mining Officer, added, "In anticipation of the power permit approval, we recently purchased over 6,200 new Bitmain and MicroBT miners to fill out an additional 22 MW in the first warehouse at Rio Cuarto. These new miners will be in transit shortly and are expected to produce an additional 650 PH/s with 31 w/TH efficiency. When installed, these new miners are projected to improve the overall w/TH efficiency at our Argentine farm by 10% to 34 w/TH, which in the coming months should increase the farm's total hashrate to 1.1 EH/s and Bitfarms' total hashrate to 5.7 EH/s. As a result, we expect Rio Cuarto will be our largest and lowest operating cost farm upon full deployment. We are working on additional orders to fully utilize the 50 MW of built capacity at this warehouse."

Jeff Lucas, CFO of Bitfarms, said, "Our financial strategy focuses on prudent and responsible growth with a disciplined approach to evaluating alternatives that deliver competitive returns on investment. We used a combination of cash and vendor credits to purchase new miners at $14.10/Th. At this favorable pricing, this is a highly accretive transaction projected to have a rapid payback period and to improve overall gross margins, profitability, and operating cash flow."

Bitfarms' Power Purchase Agreement and Facilities in Rio Quarto, Argentina

Electricity under Bitfarms' Argentinian power purchase agreement affords low-cost, utility-grade, and highly reliable electricity directly from the private power producer. The Company currently has a fully built 50 MW farm which is now permitted to draw power under this agreement. It also has the opportunity to draw 50 MW of additional power under this agreement should it build its second 50 MW facility, and it retains the option to build out other facilities to the full contracted amount of 210 MW. The Rio Cuarto substation that was commissioned on Sunday is fully constructed, operational and capable of delivering 120 MW without further capital expenditure.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering and services, design-build-construct infrastructure capabilities, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics software system delivers best-in-class operational control, performance and uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

