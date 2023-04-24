Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA, a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences:



Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicine and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

Fireside Chat: April 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Virtual

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect

Fireside Chat: May 2, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

New York, NY

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Presentation: May 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET

New York, NY

The live and archived webcasts will be available at https://ir.iovance.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system's ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. Our lead late-stage TIL product candidate, lifileucel for metastatic melanoma, has the potential to become the first approved one-time cell therapy for a solid tumor cancer. The Iovance TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, that may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

CONTACTS

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc:

Sara Pellegrino, IRC

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

650-260-7120 ext. 264

Sara.Pellegrino@iovance.com

Jen Saunders

Director, Investor Relations & Public Relations

267-485-3119

Jen.Saunders@iovance.com