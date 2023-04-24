Unicycive Announces Acceptance of Multiple Datasets to Be Presented at the European Renal Association Congress

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that two datasets highlighting the safety and suggestive efficacy of UNI-494 in animal models were accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming 60th European Renal Association Congress (ERA 2023) taking place from June 15-18, 2023, in Milan, Italy.



The following data will be presented at ERA 2023:

Title: UNI-494 Does Not Significantly Affect Rat Respiratory Function

Format: Focused Oral Presentation

Presenter: Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive

Title: UNI-494 Lowers Urinary b2-microglobulin Levels in Rats

Format: Moderated Oral Presentation

Presenter: Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive

"We are looking forward to the presentation of this growing body of evidence supporting the safety and suggestive clinical utility of UNI-494 to be reno-protective. There remains a great unmet need in renal diseases, and we believe UNI-494, with its novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function, may be a promising therapy for acute kidney injury, a condition for which there are currently no approved treatments," said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive, Inc.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive is focused on two kidney diseases with large unmet medical needs. We are developing Renazorb, an investigational phosphate binding agent using proprietary nanoparticle technology for the treatment of patients with hyperphosphatemia. We plan to file a New Drug Application (NDA) for Renazorb with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mid-year. We are also developing UNI-494, a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function in acute and chronic diseases. Our initial target for UNI-494 is acute kidney injury (AKI), for which there are currently no FDA-approved medicines.

