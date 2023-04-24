Submit Release
Castleton Commodities International LLC Acquires Majority Stake in New Salem Harbor Power Plant

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a majority stake in the New Salem Harbor (NSH) combined cycle power plant (CCGT) in Salem, Massachusetts.

NSH is a 674-megawatt CCGT in ISO New England's Massachusetts Hub. The plant, which went into commercial operation in May 2018, is one of the newest, largest and most efficient gas-fired power facilities in New England.

"CCI's acquisition of NSH provides us the opportunity to deepen our presence in North American power markets," said Arvind Rajpal, a member of CCI's Principal Investments team. "CCI's expertise in natural gas markets and asset optimization will help maximize NSH's contribution to the stability and reliability of New England's power market."

About Castleton Commodities International LLC
CCI is a global energy commodity merchant with integrated businesses focused on marketing, merchandising, and trading commodities, and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure assets. Please visit our website for more information: www.cci.com.

