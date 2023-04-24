Eight-Part Docuseries Addresses Dire Need for Humans to Switch To Plant-Based Foods For Health and Sustainability

Food Revolution Network Hosts Free 2023 Food Revolution Summit Docuseries from April 26 to May 3 Featuring Doctors, Nutritionists, and Plant-Based Movement Leaders

Food Revolution Network, co-founded by bestselling authors and father-son team John and Ocean Robbins, will host the 2023 Food Revolution Summit Docuseries from April 26 to May 3. The online docuseries will feature interviews with 45 doctors, nutritionists, and plant-based movement leaders to discuss some of the most pressing issues related to food, including health, sustainability, the global economy, and the welfare of animals. The docuseries hopes to inspire individuals to make food choices that are healthy for themselves and for our planet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005247/en/

The Food Revolution Summit Docuseries will offer viewers insight into which foods can lead to disease, how to avoid nutritional deficiencies, and what the leading edge of medical science is discovering about the connection between food and longevity, prevention, and healing. More than 250,000 individuals have already signed up to attend the event. To sign up to watch the docuseries or learn more about the 2023 Food Revolution Summit, visit frn.co/summit.

The episodes of the docuseries are as follows:

The Food Revolution: What Happens When You Give Your Body the Right Fuel

The End of Heart Disease: How to Prevent & Reverse the World's #1 Killer

The Truth About Your Brain: How to Prevent Alzheimer's & Improve Mental Health

Eating to Beat Cancer & Type 2 Diabetes: What You Need to Do Now

The Gut-Inflammation-Autoimmunity Connection: Getting to the Root

Solving Obesity: Escaping Diet Tyranny & Finding Food Freedom

The Science of Nutrition: Separating Fact from Fiction

Earth on the Line: How Your Food Choices Can Change the World

Renowned experts, including Dr. Michael Greger, Haile Thomas, Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Brenda Davis, Dr. Columbus Batiste, Dr. Dean Ornish, Dr. Kristi Funk, Dr. Michael Klaper, and many others, will be featured in the docuseries.

With the widespread use of pesticides, hormones, antibiotics, and toxic chemicals in the food supply, disrupting immune systems, ravaging ecosystems, and sowing chaos worldwide, Food Revolution Network is sounding an urgent call to action. The data is clear. Giving the body the right fuel can considerably decrease the risk of disease, increase energy levels, enhance sleep quality, and lead to a more fulfilling life. It can also make a tremendous impact on the future of life on Earth.

About Food Revolution Network

Food Revolution Network aims to inspire and advocate for healthy, ethical, and sustainable food for all through education about plant-powered foods. With more than 700,000 members and the collaboration of many top food revolutionary leaders, the organization is seeking to change the way the world eats.

About John and Ocean Robbins

John Robbins, author of Diet For A New America, The Food Revolution, Healthy At 100, and seven other bestsellers, was a featured expert on TV shows like Oprah, and has his own PBS special about his life and mission. Ocean Robbins, bestselling author and CEO of Food Revolution Network, has hosted live events for more than 2 million people in 160+ nations, served as a professor for Chapman University, and is a recipient of many humanitarian awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005247/en/