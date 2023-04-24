India Calcium Chloride Market Analysis 2023, Share, Industry Growth and Business Opportunities By 2028

India Calcium Chloride Market

April 24, 2023

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Calcium Chloride Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the calcium chloride market size in India is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

Calcium Chloride Means and Uses:

Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is an inorganic compound and is composed of one calcium ion (Ca2+) and two chloride ions (Cl-). It is a characterized by white color, odorless and hygroscopic nature and moisture absorbent properties. It classifies as a salt and is commonly available in powder and crystalline form. Calcium chloride can be synthesized by combining calcium carbonate with hydrochloric acid or by treating brines containing calcium and chloride ions. Calcium chloride finds extensive applications in various industries and is commonly used as a de-icing agent, desiccant, firming agent, thickener, and preservative.

India Calcium Chloride Market Demand and Research Development:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing demand for concrete acceleration, soil stabilization, and dust control applications in the construction industry. This can be attributed to the considerable growth in the building and construction industry in the country. In line with this, the rapid product utilization as a food additive and calcium source in pharmaceutical products is resulting in a higher product uptake.

Moreover, the growing product usage in the oil and gas industry as a completion fluid and desiccant is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. With the increasing demand for refrigeration and cooling systems in India, the demand for calcium chloride as a refrigerant is expected to rise. Furthermore, the rising adoption of calcium chloride in water treatment plants is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. The augmenting demand for calcium chloride in animal feed due to an enhanced focus on animal health and the rising demand for animal products is also propelling the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rising demand for de-icing roads in winter season, rapid expansion of the mining and exploration industry, growing adoption of disinfectant in swimming pools, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• De-Icing

• Dust Control and Road Stabilization

• Drilling Fluids

• Construction

• Industrial Processing

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Liquid

• Hydrated Solid

• Anhydrous Solid

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Natural Brine

• Solvay Process (by-Product)

• Limestone and HCL

• Others

Breakup by Grade:

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

