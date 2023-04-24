Torque Vectoring Market expected to hit USD 30.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.88 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Torque Vectoring Market is segmented into Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Clutch Actuation Type and EV Type for the analysis of the market. Growing demand for advanced driving assistance systems is expected to drive the market.

Torque Vectoring Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 8.65 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 30.12 Bn. CAGR 16.88 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Clutch Actuation Type and EV Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Torque Vectoring Market report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments such as operations and payloads along with their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Torque Vectoring Market by value and volume. The report includes data regarding strategies, investment in research and development and mergers and acquisitions by major key players such as BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The Torque Vectoring Market involves pricing analysis, market share and product penetration and scope for the market in major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. Collected data was later analyzed by tools such as SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model, which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights.

Torque Vectoring Market Overview

A computer-controlled system that controls torque between the wheels. This method of power transfer become popular in all-wheel drive vehicles . Strict government regulations are the major factors driving the Torque Vectoring Market. The report provides an analysis of the through segments and their multiple sub-segments.

Torque Vectoring Market Dynamics

The growing shift of consumers toward safety and the introduction of mobility as a service (MaaS) technologies are driving the growth of the Torque Vectoring Market. The Torque vectoring system provides maximum safety and efficiency. Growing automation and the trend of advanced driver-assistance systems are also expected to propel the growth of the Torque Vectoring Market. These systems are fuel-efficient, increase safety and reduce the emission from vehicles. The factors such as semiconductor chips and microcontroller shortages due to the disturbed supply chain in the pandemic and the high cost associated with the use of torque vectoring systems are expected to hinder the growth of the Torque Vectoring Market.

Torque Vectoring Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the Torque Vectoring Market in 2022. The growing demand from consumers for vehicles with high-performance, safety and efficiency features. The increased demand for luxury vehicles in the region along with the growing automation industry is expected to drive North America Torque Vectoring Market.

Asia Pacific is the second-largest growing region in the Torque Vectoring Market during the forecast period. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan and government regulations in these countries are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Torque Vectoring Market.

Torque Vectoring Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

The Passenger Car segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.34 during the forecast period. The integration of the advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) and latest safety features in passenger vehicles are expected to drive the segment in Torque Vectoring Market.

By Propulsion:

Front-wheel drive (FWD)

Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

All-wheel drive/Four wheel drive (4WD)



All-wheel drive segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Torque Vectoring Market throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for SUVs and off-road vehicles also demands safety and advanced braking.

By Clutch Actuation Type:

Hydraulic

Electronic

By EV Type:

BEV

HEV

Torque Vectoring Key Competitors include:

JTEKT Corporation

Continental AG

GKN plc

BorgWarner Inc.

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Eaton Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Dana Incorporated

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

AVL List GmbH

Ricardo plc

Oerlikon Graziano

Infineon Technologies AG

Timken



Recently, on April 3, 2023, Continental and HERE announced their partnership with IVECO to increase safety and fuel-saving functions in commercial vehicles. Continental provides vehicle positioning, data aggregation and scalable 4G/5G telematics control unit.

Key questions answered in the Torque Vectoring Market are:

What is Torque Vectoring Market?

What was the Torque Vectoring Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Torque Vectoring Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Torque Vectoring Market?

What are the major restraints for the Torque Vectoring Market?

Which segment dominated the Torque Vectoring Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Torque Vectoring Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Torque Vectoring Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Torque Vectoring Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Torque Vectoring Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Torque Vectoring Market?





Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Clutch Actuation Type and EV Type

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

