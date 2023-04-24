Defensive Titans Rising: Will the Global Missile and Missile Defense System Market Blast Off to a $40 Bn Orbit by 2028: Ken Research

The report covers Missile Defense Systems Market, Competitors in Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market, Emerging Companies in Missile Defense Systems Market, Leading Players in Missile Defense Systems, Major Companies in Missiles Systems market, VC Investors in Missile Defense Systems, Missile Defense Systems Investors, Anti-ship Missiles Industry, Air-To-Surface Missiles Defense System Sector, L3Harris Missile Warning system revenue, Bharat Dynamics Missile system revenue, North America Missile Defense Systems Market, USA Missile Defense Systems Market, Mexico Missiles Systems Market, France Missile Defense Systems Market, Asia-Pacific Missiles Systems Market, Australia Missile Defense Systems Market.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Concerns about Terrorism, Governments Are Increasing Its Military Budget are the Primary Drivers of the Expansion of the Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market, which is forecasted to Cross ~US$ 40 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study . Stand-off weapons, bombers, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and combat aircraft are all targeted with missile defense systems. Systems for missile defense are made to deal with aerial threats over a variety of lengths, from short to extend to long.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market Growth Is Fueled By the Advancement in Technology and Various Types of Enemy Airborne Forces

Various enemy airborne forces, including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and ballistic and cruise missiles, are monitored by air and missile defense systems. For surveillance, such systems often employ long-range L-band radars and satellites. The technologies give command and control systems the ability to track and receive early warning signals. Intercontinental ballistic missiles have been developed and are being worked on by nations like the US, Russia, China, India, and North Korea. In order to properly defend against airborne threats, early warning systems are necessary. As a result, numerous nations are making significant investments in the creation of defense systems which is boosting the growth of the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market – valued at nearly ~US$ 26 billion in 2022 – is further expected to grow to around ~US$ 40 billion opportunity by 2028.

Increasing Military Budget Disorders is Propelling Market Expansion

Due to rising geopolitical tensions and concerns regarding terrorism, governments are increasing its military budget, which is driving major investments in missile defense systems (and related missiles) across its land and water boundaries. The market's growth is anticipated to be primarily boosted by this throughout the forecast period. To create technologically cutting-edge missiles and missile defense systems like hypersonic missiles, government agencies and industries currently work together. The future expansion of the market is projected to be accelerated by the use of artificial intelligence in missile systems.

For instance, In September 2022, Japan’s Ministry of Defense is advocating for the highest defense budget ever, which would total US $58.7 billion for the fiscal year ending in March 2024. In November 2021, Japan’s Ministry of Defense budget for 2021 accounted for US$ 6.8 billion.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Sample Report

Market Expansion Is Constrained By The Cost Of Missile And Missile Defense Systems

The most significant factors that could limit the growth of the missile defense system market are the rising costs associated with developing missile defense systems and international plans to move such systems and weapons across other nations. The construction or acquisition of missile defense systems is essential in the current context of an increase in conflicts and warlike circumstances being observed throughout the world to protect national borders. However, due to its high price, only a few countries throughout the world are able to purchase missile defense systems.

For Instance, In January 2021, Arms Control and Non-Proliferation stated that about 35% of the entire amount estimated by the Congressional Budget Office, CBO $61 billion, will go toward systems primarily used for Homeland Ballistic Missile Defense, 40%, or US$69 billion, will go toward systems primarily used for Regional Ballistic Missile Defense, and the remaining 25%, or US$46 billion, will go toward systems used for Cruise Missile Defense.

Market Taxonomy

By Range

Short (Up to 1,000 kms)

Medium (Between 1,000 kms and 3,000 kms)

Intermediate (Between 3,000 kms and 5,500 kms)

Intercontinental (More than 5,500 kms)

By Missile Type

Anti-aircraft Missiles

Anti-ship Missiles

Anti-tank Missiles

By Missile Defense system

Surface-To-Surface Missiles

Surface-To-Air Missile

Air-To-Surface Missiles

Air-To-Air Missiles

Anti-Ship Missiles

Anti-Tank Missiles

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Players

MBDA Inc.

BAE Systems.

Boeing.

General Electric

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Northrop Grumman

Kongsberg

Bharat Dynamics Limited

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

India Aviation MRO Market Outlook to 2028 - By Defense, Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation and by Categories (Engine Overhaul, Airframe Heavy Maintenance & Modification, Line/Field Maintenance and Component Overhaul)

The Indian MRO market is forecasted to grow at an expected 5 year CAGR of close to 10% by 2023. The market is estimated to grow at an expected CAGR of 12% in the longer run. In this scenario, the market is expected to experience continuation of high custom duties, taxes and GST which shall prolong the regime of higher expenses than foreign MROs like in Singapore, Dubai or Sri Lanka. As a result, India is expected to lose its MRO market share to its foreign competitors. Moreover, this scenario is characterized by poor implementation of the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, which aimed to boost the Indian MRO market. However, lack of proper implementation of this policy in the past few years has continued to create problems for Indian MROs and is expected to remain the same in the future.

Global Commercial Drones Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary, and Hybrid), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous), Applications (Mapping & Surveying, Precision Agriculture, Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance,), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA))

According to Ken Research Analysis, the Global Commercial Drones Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a ~15% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, with market size of ~US$ 30 billion in 2028. Commercial drones' increased capability in gathering high-resolution images and conducting aerial surveys has resulted in their popularization.

Global Anti-Drone Systems Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by System (Neutralizing Systems, and Detection Systems), Technology (Electronic Systems, Laser Systems, and Kinetic Systems), End User (Government, Military & Defense, Commercial), and Regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA))

According to Ken Research Analysis, the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market was valued at ~US$ 500 million in 2017. Furthermore, owing to the increased use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities, it is estimated to be ~US$ 1,500 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 6,000 million by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~25% during 2022 to 2028.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249