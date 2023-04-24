NIL Tastemakers and Aftermath Sports Partner to Empower High School Athletes in Pennsylvania

We strive to empower families and cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurship in students, equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to take control of their future. Our ultimate aim is to help individuals build a robust personal brand that will se
NIL Tastemakers and Aftermath Sports proudly announce their exclusive partnership in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIL Tastemakers and Aftermath Sports proudly announce their exclusive partnership in Pennsylvania. This partnership marks the start of NIL's foray into high school sports, featuring rising seniors Jackson Pons from Norwin and Cadin Olsen from Armstrong.
Empowering Student-Athletes
NIL Tastemakers founders Zachary Harper and Zachary Hyre, both from Pittsburgh, are committed to empowering student-athletes and their parents to own their name, image, and likeness. As former college roommates, the duo is blazing the NIL space by offering a brand-building kit that includes logo rights, social media kits, and retail merchandise. Their goal is to help student-athletes build their brand and become entrepreneurs by providing resources, guidance, and support to turn innovative ideas into successful businesses.
New NIL Deals
Both former football players, Harper and Hyre, announced the first significant deal valued at $150k for each player, setting the bar for NIL in high school sports. The combined worth of the endorsement deals for both Jackson and Cadin is up to $300k, setting a new benchmark for NIL. Additionally, Jackson and Cadin have completed personal branding classes, started LLCs with their parents, and are now poised to impact their community while excelling as scholars, athletes, and community leaders.
Partnering for Success
"We're excited to partner with Aftermath Sports and provide our resources and expertise to student-athletes in Pennsylvania," said Zachary Harper, co-founder of NIL Tastemakers. "We believe that this partnership will be a game-changer in the high school sports arena and set a new benchmark for NIL deals."
"Aftermath Sports is thrilled to partner with NIL Tastemakers to help our athletes maximize their NIL opportunities," said Connor, CEO of Aftermath Sports. "We believe this partnership will be an enormous asset for student-athletes as they want to look good as they play."
About NIL Tastemakers
NIL Tastemakers empowers families and student entrepreneurs to control their outcomes by providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. They aim to help students build a solid personal brand to help them stand out from the competition, attract more opportunities, and achieve their goals. To learn more about NIL Tastemakers, visit their website at niltastemakers.com.
About Aftermath Sports
Aftermath Sports is a high-quality sports brand based in Spartanburg, SC, dedicated to providing athletes with everything they need to compete. To learn more about Aftermath Sports, visit their website at aftermathsports.com.
