Home Security System Market Size to Touch USD 108.03 Billion By 2030 As Per Emergen Research

Home Security System Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities

Home Security System Market Size – USD 52.80 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home security system market size was USD 52.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Home security system market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as growing awareness regarding home security systems and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep leaning in home security systems. In addition, advent of AI and deep learning and rising pervasiveness of IoT-connected devices are driving revenue growth of the market.

AI is changing home security as it can solve problems, such as human error and false alarms, which traditional home security solutions face. AI-powered home security systems can learn a family's daily routine and detect strange events. This is advantageous for families who have numerous visitors or who travel frequently, since home security system decreases frequency of false alerts. AI also provides home-owners with peace of mind since people have a short attention span, whereas technology is programmed to always be on alert.

The increasing awareness of the need of home security is one of the key factors driving the market for home security systems. Homeowners are becoming more careful about securing their homes and families as crime rates climb and the frequency of burglaries and home invasions rises. Home security systems give owners a sense of security by enabling them to monitor their properties and receive prompt notifications in the event of any suspicious activity. Additionally, a larger range of consumers can now afford and install home security systems, which has further fueled the market's expansion.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Home Security Systems market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

ADT, Resideo Technologies Inc.,

Johnson Controls,

Hangzhou Hikvision

Digital Technology Co., Ltd,

ASSA ABLOY,

Secom, LLC.,

llegion plc.,

Snap One,

LLC.,

ABB

Key Highlights presented in the report:

The independent homes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. There is a rising demand for home security systems by independent homeowners to secure their family and property from increasing number of break-ins and burglaries.

The professional-installed and monitored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Customer’s want to make sure that equipment is properly placed, home's alarm is monitored, and system is properly maintained. Therefore, they are willing to pay more for expert installation to install wireless sensors and security cameras without professional assistance.

The video surveillance system segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Video surveillance is the best option for monitoring purposes as it comes with various benefits. Digital video cameras provide higher resolution and broader viewing angles.

The Europe market accounted for third-largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of collaborations and unveiling of new products by key companies in Europe are driving market growth in this region.

On May 9, 2022, Vivint, a smart home company, launched a new line of home security devices, as well as improving intelligence of its home security system with an enhanced computer vision chip. The company introduced four new Vivint products, Doorbell Camera Pro, Outdoor Camera Pro, Indoor Camera Pro, and a new gadget Spotlight.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Home Security Systems market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Home Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Independent Homes

Condominiums/Apartments

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Professional-installed and Monitored

Self-installed and Professionally Monitored

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fire Protection System

Video Surveillance System

Access Control System

Entrance Control System

Intruder Alarm System

Major Regions Covered in the Home Security Systems Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The study on the home security system market seeks to offer in-depth analysis of the market, including its size, growth trends, drivers, difficulties, and prospects for the future.

Key issues that are frequently addressed in such a report include the following:

How big is the market for home security systems globally right now?

What market factors are the main proponents of home security systems?

What obstacles must the market for home security systems overcome?

What are the market's chances of expansion for home security systems?

What are the various home security system kinds, and what is the market share for each?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

