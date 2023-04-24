Epos Now included as 24th fastest-growing UK tech company in 2023 E2E Tech 100 list in association with The Independent

Celebration at the House of Lords for the E2E Tech 100 list.
Epos Now, a leading provider of payments and point-of-sale systems, included in the UK’s fastest-growing UK tech companies in the E2E Tech 100 list.
To be recognised as the UK’s 24th fastest-growing tech business out of 47,000+ is brilliant recognition for the team and we are honoured to be in the list with some other great UK success stories.”
— Jacyn Heavens, CEO at Epos Now
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of payments and point-of-sale systems, is delighted to announce its inclusion in the 2023 E2E Tech 100 list in association with The Independent and in partnership with IWG plc as the strategic founding partner. The list, which was independently verified by data from Experian and Go Live Data according to specific criteria and official data, celebrates the UK's fastest-growing tech companies according to their revenues over the past two years along with a minimum annual turnover of £10 million.
The E2E Tech 100 showcases the very best UK companies that are excelling, experiencing consistent growth, presenting disruptive business strategies, and creating an impact across industries, the nation, and in some cases, on a global scale.
Jacyn Heavens, CEO at Epos Now, commented on the company’s inclusion in the list, saying: “It's been a real challenge for UK businesses recently, especially our diverse customer base of retailers and hospitality merchants who are still wrestling with the hangover from the pandemic, battling a weak pound, political disruption and hyperinflation. We have been working very hard to ensure our customers have the technology to meet these challenges, and it looks like it paid off as we now see a record number of businesses race to our platform to leverage our tools. To be recognised as the UK’s 24th fastest-growing tech business out of 47,000+ is brilliant recognition for the team and we are honoured to be in the list with some other great UK success stories.”
Speaking about the E2E Tech 100, Shalini Khemka CBE and founder of E2E says: “To see so many extraordinary tech entrepreneurs in the top 100 from a host of innovative sectors is a testament to the amazing work the UK tech industry is achieving.”
To acknowledge the E2E tech 100 list, E2E hosted a celebratory dinner at the House of Lords on 20 April, hosted by Shalini Khemka, CBE, supported by Lord Bilimoria CBE, DL, Founding Board Director of E2E, Richard Morris, UK CEO of IWG plc UK, and Darryl Eales, Chairman of E2E. Epos Now’s Marketing Director, Carlos Barros, was also invited to speak at a panel looking at the future of tech.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 55,000 businesses worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
About E2E:
Founded in 2011 by Shalini Khemka CBE, E2E is an exciting and thriving powerhouse of ground-breaking entrepreneurs, investors, non-execs and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) focussed corporate organisations. Its entrepreneurial ecosystem provides access to finance, non-execs and high-quality corporate services. E2E’s current community consists of 24,000 SMEs who contribute £230bn in turnover to the UK economy and employ 1.15 million people.
