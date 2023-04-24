Shortwave Infrared Market Analysis, Trends, and Size will grow USD 317 Million by 2027
Shortwave infrared camera demand increased by 203 percent for military and defence applications as well as machine vision applications.NEW YORK, NY, US, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the projection period, the Shortwave Infrared Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% and reach USD 316.8 to 317 million. In the previous projection period, the market peaked in 2027 at a value of USD 192.4 million.
The military and defence industries make extensive use of shortwave infrared cameras, which increases the market's worth. The number of applications for SWIR cameras is growing as a result of their ability to see well through challenging conditions including smoke, haze, fog, and water vapour.
They play a significant role in the intelligence, surveillance, and vision-improving operations of naval vessels. It is able to distinguish between explosive and nonexplosive things and identify them. It serves as the main motivating element for military missions since it is very advantageous.
SWIR cameras are widely used across a number of industries, creating enormous potential prospects for the market. The shortwave infrared cameras are employed in scientific research applications for the investigation of diseases, the assessment of ecosystems, and the study of climate change.
SWIR cameras are also widely used in the medical field. The key uses of SWIR cameras in the healthcare industry for blood analysis, determining glucose content, performing a high-resolution tissue inspection, brain imaging, and diagnosing bone microfractures are boosting the market's expansion.
The ability of InGaAs image, which is highly helpful in collecting high-resolution pictures, and the rising need for shortwave infrared cameras for military and machine vision applications are the primary factors driving the shortwave infrared remote sensing market.
The SWIR Shortwave Infrared Market will undoubtedly benefit from several government measures to safeguard the military via upgrading essential defence and military equipment.
Shortwave Infrared Market Key Players:
• Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Germany)
• Sofradir (France)
• Sensors Unlimited Inc. (US)
• FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)
• Xenics (Belgium)
• New Imaging Technologies (NIT) (France)
• Raptor Photonics Limited (Ireland)
• OPGAL Optronics Industries Ltd (Israel)
• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)
• Photon Etc. Inc. (Canada).
Shortwave Infrared Market Regional Analysis
Throughout the projected period, a higher CAGR is anticipated for the growth of the shortwave infrared market size globally. On a regional level, North America dominates the global market for shortwave infrared technology. Due to the wide variety of SWIR solutions available in the area, this region is also anticipated to develop at a rapid CAGR throughout the assessment period. Moreover, the regional market for shortwave infrared in North America is anticipated to experience rapid expansion, pushed by end-users including aerospace, military, aviation, and meteorology.
Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are the other major regional markets in addition to North America. Furthermore, during the assessment period, APAC is predicted to develop at the greatest CAGR. Because the area, notably Japan, China, and India, has a developing capacity for electronic production, there is an increase in demand for SWIR technology in APAC.
Shortwave Infrared Market Segment Analysis
According to type, the shortwave infrared market is further divided into Line scan and Area scan.
Line Scan has the potential to expand the fastest within the projection period, which is a significant point to remember in this regard. The Line-scan technology gives users the ability to see beyond what is physically visible. This can aid in the processes of moisture detection, solar cell inspection, camouflage detection, silicon wafer inspection, and necessary surveillance applications.
By the end user: Electronics and communication, aerospace, food and beverage, medical and healthcare, and military and defense comprise the market's sub-segments according to end-user.
According to technology, the Shortwave Infrared Market is divided into two categories: cooled infrared imaging and uncooled infrared imaging.
In terms of overall market share, Uncooled SWIR technology outperforms Cooled technology. Uncooled infrared imaging systems offer the potential for a longer life cycle in this regard since they have less moving components, which is an essential point to note. Uncooled technology is also less expensive overall and simpler to maintain; these factors will significantly influence end customers' decision for technology.
