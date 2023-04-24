India Kitchen Appliances Market Price, Size, Share, Cost Module and Forecast During 2023-2028

India Kitchen Appliances Market

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing trend of modular kitchens.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Market Size of Kitchen Appliances in India ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Kitchen Appliances Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the kitchen appliances market share in india. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the India kitchen appliances market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.56% during 2023-2028.

Kitchen Appliances (Electric and Mechanical Devices) Uses:

Kitchen appliances are electric or mechanical devices used to prepare and cook food. These appliances are designed to make cooking tasks easier and more efficient. Some common kitchen appliances include refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, blenders, food processors, toasters, and coffee makers. These appliances are available in various sizes and styles to fit any kitchen design and budget. Many appliances have programmable settings, touchscreens, and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control and monitoring. With the right kitchen appliances, cooking and preparing meals can be a convenient and enjoyable experience.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-kitchen-appliances-market/requestsample

India Kitchen Appliances Market Trends, Future Growth and Demand:

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing trend of modular kitchens. In line with this, the rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of individuals are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, as more women join the workforce, there is a growing demand for kitchen appliances that can save time and make cooking easier. Apart from this, the growth of the real estate industry in India is leading to rising demand for kitchen appliances in new homes and apartments.

Moreover, the product's easy availability on online platforms creates a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the growing health and wellness awareness is leading to increasing demand for appliances such as juicers, blenders, and air fryers. As consumers prioritize convenience, there is a higher demand for appliances that save time and effort in the kitchen, such as dishwashers and food processors. This, in turn, is providing a boost to the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-kitchen-appliances-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Refrigerators

• Microwave Owens

• Induction Stoves

• Dishwasher

• Water Purifiers

• Others

Breakup by Structure:

• Built-In

• Free Stand

Breakup by Fuel Type:

• Cooking Gas

• Electricity

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Report By IMARC Group:

• Home Healthcare Market Business Plan Report 2023

• Lingerie Industry Growth Report 2023

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

